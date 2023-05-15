Norwich City are closing in on a deal to sign Burnley’s Ashley Barnes, and the move could be announced by Wednesday.

Will Ashley Barnes join Norwich?

The 33-year-old featured in 39 games for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets side as they won the Championship title, weighing in with six goals. However, despite his importance to the side this season, with his contract expiring, it was stated that Barnes would move on following their promotion.

Therefore, with the target man on the lookout for a new club, a host of sides in the Championship have been credited with an interest, including the Canaries.

Reports emerged last week suggesting they would win the race for Barnes, and that has been reinforced by Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who provided a fresh update on the future of the player, as he explained the length of the contract was key to this deal.

“Norwich City expect to sign wanted man Ashley Barnes from Burnley in a major coup in the next 48 hours. Striker Barnes will pick up a two-year deal at Carrow Road as the Canaries push the boat out for one of the best free agents around.

“Barnes left the Clarets after promotion and has been chased by several suitors but the extra season on offer at Norwich is a winning factor.”

It’s expected to be a very busy summer for the Yellows, who endured a miserable campaign as they failed to reach the play-offs.

Barnes will add promotion winning experience to the Norwich dressing room, having been part of three Burnley sides that reached the top-flight.

This is a great move for Norwich

This is a really smart bit of business from Norwich, as they’re bringing in a player who will add know-how, quality and experience to the group. Some may look at his numbers and think the fact he managed just six goals is underwhelming, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

That’s because Barnes’ game is not about scoring. He will win free-kicks, he will bring others into play, he will do the dirty side of the game that may go unnoticed, but you can be sure that his teammates appreciate what he offers the side.

So, this is a positive start to the window for Norwich, and it’s a great move for Barnes, who has got the two-year deal he wanted, and his focus will now be on looking for a fourth promotion to the Premier League with his new club.