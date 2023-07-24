Highlights Christian Fassnacht, a 29-year-old midfielder, is set to join Norwich City from BSC Young Boys. He has had a successful career in Switzerland, winning five Swiss titles, and he has represented his country 19 times.

Norwich City are expected to complete the signing of Christian Fassnacht from BSC Young Boys as David Wagner looks to strengthen his squad.

Who is Christian Fassnacht?

The 29-year-old is a midfielder who predominantly plays from the right, but he can fill in different roles, and he has spent his entire career in Scotland.

He is best known for his time with current club Young Boys, with Fassnacht making over 200 appearances for the club since joining in 2017. It’s been a hugely successful period for the side, with the player winning five Swiss titles in that period, and he has represented his country 19 times.

Therefore, he is a well-known player, with Fassnacht scoring eight times and registering seven assists in the previous campaign.

However, it seems he is set for a new challenge, as reports from Switzerland, as quoted by the Pink’Un, have confirmed that Fassnacht is flying in to England to finalise the move.

Fassnacht was absent for Young Boys as they won their opening game of the season against Lausanne, with the club stating that it was due to a potential transfer.

Norwich to sign Christian Fassnacht

It seems this move is at a very advanced stage, and it’s thought that Norwich have seen off competition to land Fassnacht from clubs in Germany and Turkey.

So, it will be seen as a real coup for the Yellows, and Fassnacht is a player that Wagner knows very well, as he had a spell in charge of Young Boys a few years ago.

Whilst it didn’t work out for the manager, Fassnacht was an important player during that period, and it obviously gave an insight into what he is like as both a player and a character.

It’s unclear what sort of fee the Norfolk outfit will be paying to land Fassnacht, but it’s unlikely to be a significant sum as he had entered the final year of his contract with the Swiss side.

Norwich City summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a busy summer for Norwich, as Wagner looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge. He knew that he would be operating on a budget, so it’s not a case of splashing the cash and getting whoever he wants.

The strategy has been clear this summer, with Norwich targeting more experienced players. Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes look like three shrewd additions at this level, and they will all be able to make an instant impact. Fassnacht fits the bill as well, and whilst he doesn’t have experience in English football, he has won titles and played in the Champions League and other European competitions, so he arrives with very good pedigree.

There’s still work to do for Norwich over the next five weeks, and a high-profile departure or two wouldn’t be a surprise, but Wagner will be pleased with how his side is looking. Now, he will just be focused on getting this one over the line.

Norwich start their Championship season against Hull City at home on August 5.