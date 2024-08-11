Norwich City have made a last-ditch attempt to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, despite reports that the Eagles are set to send him to Sheffield United on loan for the season.

That is according to South London Press reporter Edmund Brack, who states that the Canaries have made a late move to sign Rak-Sakyi after Jonathan Rowe pulled out of their matchday squad yesterday against Oxford United.

Amid Norwich's apparent interest, transfer journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Sheffield United are close to winning the race to sign the 21-year-old this summer ahead of Hull City and Burnley, and with Leeds' £15 million permanent bid set to be knocked back.

Rak-Sakyi is a wanted man this summer, thanks to his impressive loan spell at League One Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season, and subsequent breakthrough into the Palace first-team last campaign.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 Charlton Athletic Stats Appearances 43 Goals 15 Assists 8 Key passes per game 1.3 Successful dribbles per game 1.8 Fouls drawn per game 1.3 Stats as per Sofascore, league games only

Norwich look set to lose their star man Rowe in the coming weeks, amid interest from Leeds and Marseille, and it seems as if the Canaries view Rak-Sakyi as the perfect addition to their wide forward options.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in transfer tug-of-war between Sheffield United, Leeds, Hull City & more

With news of Norwich's interest in taking Rak-Sakyi on loan for the season, multiple clubs in the Championship and abroad will be alerted to a move that could seemingly have a knock-on effect on numerous different potential transfers.

Canaries winger Rowe is a player of interest to Leeds, but so is Rak-Sakyi amid reports of a £15 million bid from Elland Road that is set to be turned down by Palace, and it seems as if they will only be after one or the other this summer given their similar positions and playing-styles.

With Sheffield United reportedly leading the race to sign 21-year-old Rak-Sakyi, Leeds could turn their full attention to Rowe, which they have seemingly not yet done despite Marseille's official bid and his lack of involvement in the Canaries' season opener at Oxford.

If Leeds or Marseille were to set about signing Rowe soon, Norwich would need a replacement, and therefore it makes sense as to why they are interested in Rak-Sakyi's signature this summer.

That leaves a potential transfer tug-of-war involving multiple different clubs across different countries, without even considering that both Hull and Burnley also reportedly want Rak-Sakyi to join their squad for the season, and that the latter have stepped up their interest in him in the last 24 hours, according to Edmund Brack.

Norwich City need to step up their transfer business following Jonathan Rowe development

While opening day results are not usually indicative of the season ahead, new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will have had somewhat of a reality check when his team was well-beaten by Championship new boys Oxford United in the season's curtain-raiser yesterday.

The Dane still has a lot of work to do on the transfer front, not least sorting out Rowe's future, and the subsequent possible arrival of Rak-Sakyi would certainly be a huge boost to their relatively slow business so far.

Norwich have allowed star man Gabriel Sara to leave the club for Turkish giants Galatasaray in recent weeks, and have made four first-team signings so far this summer in Jose Córdoba, Ben Chrisene, Callum Doyle and Amankwah Forson, but none of those are in the attacking positions that need bolstering so desperately.

Canaries fans will be hoping for some more new additions to their frontline in the coming weeks, especially given some possible departures that could happen soon, with Rowe, Josh Sargent, Adam Idah and Abu Kamara all recently linked with moves away from East Anglia.

A potential deal to bring Rak-Sakyi to Carrow Road would mean that Norwich would likely have to propose a better deal than Sheffield United's, which could well be possible given the initial £20 million that they received from Sara's departure.

His arrival at the club would certainly be a huge statement of intent, ahead of a long-winded season in which Hoff Thorup will want his side to be challenging near the top of the Championship throughout.