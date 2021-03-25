Norwich City plot move for influential Cardiff City star, Sheffield United also keen

Norwich City are weighing up a move for Will Vaulks this summer, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The Cardiff City midfielder has been in wonderful form so far this season having made 36 appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring four goals in the process.

Cardiff are firmly in the mix to secure a spot in the play-off spots this term and they’ll certainly be hoping that Vaulks can inspire them to promotion to the Premier League.

However if that doesn’t happen it seems that the 27-year-old might have another option.

Norwich City are runaway favourites to secure promotion to the top flight after a thoroughly impressive season that has seen them go eight points clear at the top of the table.

With that in mind they seem to be looking as potential additions to help them adapt to life in the Premier League.

The report claims that Norwich have been monitoring Vaulks for some time after tracking his progress during his time at previous club Rotherham United.

However they are said to be facing competition from Sheffield United, who are also keen.

But valued at £7million, it seems that the Cardiff City man will be commanding a much higher fee if he was to move to Carrow Road this summer.

The verdict

What a move this would be for Will Vaulks.

The midfielder has been one of the best in the Championship this term and has been vital to Cardiff City’s play-off push.

It seems unlikely that the Bluebirds will go up this term, but given his performances it would be no surprise to see the 27-year-old given an opportunity to step up to the top flight.