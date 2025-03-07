Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed that Norwich City are planning talks with Aston Villa over a potential return for Lewis Dobbin next season.

The 22-year-old has spent the second half of this season on loan with the Canaries, but his time at Carrow Road has been cut short by a calf injury.

The winger will not feature again this year after an issue suffered against Blackburn Rovers, which has come as a blow to the Canaries.

Dobbin has contributed two goals from 10 appearances in the Championship since joining from Villa in the January window.

Lewis Dobbin - 2024/25 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) West Brom 17 (1) 0 Norwich City 10 (8) 2 (0) As of March 7th

But while Dobbin's time in Norfolk has been cut short this term, he could yet make a return in 2025/26.

Johannes Hoff Thorup makes Dobbin transfer claim

Thorup has confirmed Norwich are interested in keeping Dobbin beyond this season, with talks planned over a transfer.

The Dane is open to another loan move, as well as a permanent deal, and is hopeful that positive talks can lead to some kind of solution in the summer.

"Of course, we have to wait and see what things will be going on this summer," said Thorup, via Pink Un.

"For him, he could see that he was developing, and he was doing it fast.

“He was actually doing very, very well here towards the end based on 10 games, which is positive.

“I think what he gave to the team in many ways was really positive.

"We will sit down with him and his agents and his people to go through if there are any opportunities for him to actually stay with us, continue, or be here on a loan spell next season.

“I think it's realistic that we have those conversations."

Dobbin joined Aston Villa from Everton last summer in a reported £10 million deal just last summer. However, the attacker appears some way off the first-team picture at Villa Park right now and that could help Norwich's hand ahead of a second potential swoop in the summer.

Norwich City's recent form

Norwich have fallen to 11th in the Championship table after a run of just one win in their last five league games.

The gap to the play-off place is still only four points with 11 fixtures remaining.

A 1-1 draw with rivals Blackburn Rovers last time out saw the team conceded a 96th minute equaliser after going ahead just moments before.

Next up for Norwich is a clash at home to Oxford United this evening in an 8pm kick-off.

Lewis Dobbin return would be welcomed by Norwich City

Dobbin’s injury has come as a blow for Norwich, as was settling in nicely since moving in January.

While his time at West Brom in the first half of the campaign was underwhelming, he made real progress under Thorup.

It remains to be seen whether Dobbin has a long-term future at Villa or not, but another loan next season would make a lot of sense for both parties.

The player will also surely be keen on this given it should lead to regular game time, which he will not get under Unai Emery next year.