Highlights Gabriel Sara could be leaving Norwich City in the summer, with Crystal Palace and Roma interested.

Jonathan Rowe, a young talent, may also be on his way out after a standout season.

Josh Sargent, with an impressive goal record, could be returning to the Premier League soon.

Norwich City have already made some key decisions ahead of the summer window, following their play-off heartbreak.

There has been a change in the dugout, with Johannes Hoff Thorup replacing David Wagner, something that didn't come as a surprise after Leeds United's hammering of the Canaries in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Their performance in West Yorkshire that night was unacceptable - and Wagner ultimately paid the price for that.

Players have also left Carrow Road, with Sydney van Hooijdonk returning to Bologna following an unsuccessful loan spell and Danny Batth, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis and Sam McCallum all being released.

Related Norwich City: Fresh Celtic transfer stance on Adam Idah deal revealed At this stage, a move back to Glasgow doesn't seem likely for the Republic of Ireland international.

The decision to let go of McCallum has caused a major debate, with the left-back potentially set to go on and establish himself as a real asset for another club.

Talking of major assets, Gabriel Sara is one key player who is in contention to leave the club during the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace and Italian outfit Roma both being linked with a move for him recently.

The Brazilian has two years left on his contract, with the club also holding the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, but there's still a chance that he could leave in the coming weeks and months.

We have listed two other Norwich players who could follow him out of the exit door.

Jonathan Rowe

Jonathan Rowe burst on to the scene during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign and was like a new signing for former boss Wagner, who richly benefitted from having the player at his disposal.

The 21-year-old was one of the best young players in the Championship last season, having established himself as a major attacking threat.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 13 Assists 4

Able to play on both wings and stepping up on big occasions, with his brace away at Ipswich Town likely to be one of his highlights from the previous campaign, it's no surprise that the player has attracted interest in the past year.

He spent a couple of months out injured during the second half of last season which didn't help his cause, but he has still done enough to put himself in the shop window.

Rowe has one year left on his existing deal, with the club having the option to extend it by a further 12 months, so this summer may be the ideal time to cash in on him.

Josh Sargent

United States international Sargent is another player who spent a chunk of last season out injured, being ruled out of action with an ankle injury after sustaining this setback whilst scoring against Huddersfield Town.

He sustained this injury in August and that could have derailed his entire 2023/24 season, but the striker did well following his return and scored 16 goals in 26 league appearances during the campaign.

That is a hugely impressive record and it may only be a matter of time before he moves back up to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford have both been linked with a move for him in recent months and after seeing the Canaries stay in the second tier, the duo could potentially see this as an opportunity to swoop for the player.

Leeds and former Canaries boss Daniel Farke are also reportedly keen (The Sunday Mirror (19/0, p70)) but they might struggle after missing out on promotion themselves.

Considering his scoring record, he has arguably earned a move back to the top level.