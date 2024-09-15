Norwich City had a busy summer transfer window following the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries opted to replace David Wagner after the team’s play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United.

It was the first summer for the club’s new sporting director, Ben Knapper, as well, giving them both the chance to make a mark on the first team squad.

A number of new additions were made, including the likes of Ante Crnac, Amankwah Forson, José Córdoba and Oscar Schwartau, among others.

However, big name sales have also impacted the first team squad, with the likes of Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe departing.

Supporters will be hoping that no other important players are sold any time soon, but the reality of football is that this will never be the case.

Here we look at two players that could yet be eyeing an exit from Carrow Road in 2025…

Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent was the subject of transfer speculation over the course of the summer, but remained with Norwich.

According to Give Me Sport, Cincinnati FC made a bid worth $20 (£15.3) million to sign the US international.

Norwich held onto the talismanic forward, but if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League this season, then that will become increasingly difficult in 2025.

While he has a contract until 2025, his own ambitions will push him towards wanting to play at a higher level.

If the Norfolk outfit cannot provide him with top flight football, then it would come as no surprise if he looked elsewhere.

Norwich have a strong negotiating position if a club comes in with a bid to sign the 24-year-old, but this won’t stop him planning for a future away from Carrow Road.

This highlights the importance of a positive season for the team, as failure to gain promotion last year likely contributed to the departure of Rowe and Sara as well.

Losing Sargent on top of their exits would be a tough pill for supporters to swallow.

Josh Sargent's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.78 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.54 Shots 3.21 Assists 0.10 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.69 Shot-creating actions 3.11

Borja Sainz

Borja Sainz has become an increasingly important part of the Norwich squad since joining from Giresunspor in 2023.

The Spaniard has made a positive start to the campaign, and is proving a key asset among Thorup’s attacking options.

However, speculation over his future with the Championship side has already begun following the close of the summer market.

According to El Correo, Athletic Bilbao are interested in signing the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Nico Williams.

Related Norwich City: How is Jon Rowe getting on at Marseille after summer move? While the ability the wide attacker possesses is undeniable, it will take time for the youngster to settle into a new club, country, and culture.

The Spanish international earned a lot of transfer attention last summer following his starring role at the European Championship, but remained with La Liga club.

However, speculation over his Bilbao future is unlikely to stop there, and Athletic Club will be keeping tabs on potential players to sign in the event he leaves.

Given their strict recruitment policies which involve only using players from the Basque region, this limits who they can sign, making it even likelier that they could push for Sainz if Williams goes.

The opportunity to compete in the top flight of Spanish football could be quite tempting, and it is something Norwich will need to be wary of in 2025.