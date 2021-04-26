Norwich City player’s latest comments suggest future lies away from Carrow Road

Norwich City midfielder Alexander Tettey has suggested that he is not planning on staying with the Canaries next term as a player, or a coach and that he plans to return to Norway.

Tettey is currently the Canaries longest-serving player having been with the club since the summer of 2012. This season the Norway international has helped Norwich earn promotion to the Premier League for the third time during his spell at Carrow Road. He has not been heavily involved making just four starts, but has been handed a further 13 appearances from the bench.

The midfielder is set to be out of contract in the summer and it has been suggested that Daniel Farke could look to add him to his coaching staff, rather than offer him a new deal to keep playing. That suggests that at the end of the campaign Tettey will be set to leave Norwich from a playing point of view at least.

Norwich City Quiz: Does Carrow Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Carrow Road have a higher or lower capacity than Portman Road? Higher Lower

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Tettey outlined that he is not expecting to remain with Norwich this summer, with him wanting to return to Norway.

He said: “I’m not waiting for anything. The family and I will move to Trondheim this summer.

“If the club wants me another year, I have to take it with my wife. The plan is to start a new life in Trondheim. It will be a tough habit for both the kids, aged two and soon seven, who have never lived in Norway, and me too, who have not lived there for a long time.”

On the potential of moving into coaching he added: “No, it has not been a topic, but it is something I can imagine in the future. The plan is to take a coaching course where I am. I have not talked to Rosenborg about anything, but it would have been nice if they could help me.”

The verdict

Tettey has undoubtedly been an excellent servant for Norwich during his lengthy spell with the Canaries and there will be few supporters who will begrudge him the chance to move back to Norway in the summer. The midfielder has played a key role in their promotion-winning seasons in 2014/15 and 2018/19, while this term he has been a key part of the squad once again.

The 35-year-old has found his minutes limited this term, after being heavily involved in the Premier League last term. It does seem like the time might be right for him to start to think about retiring from the game this summer. He has the experience needed to potentially become a successful coach if he gets the chance.

It is a shame that he will not be on the coaching staff at Carrow Road, and Norwich will have to look in the transfer market to try and replace his presence in the squad this summer.