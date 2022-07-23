Norwich City player’s European transfer confirmed

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis has joined Eredivisie side FC Twente on loan, the Championship club have confirmed.

Tzolis joined Norwich last summer, arriving from PAOK in his native Greece for a fee reportedly worth up to £10million.

However, the winger found things tough during his first season at Carrow Road, making just 17 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, with both his goals for the club coming in the League Cup thrashing of Bournemouth, as his new club were relegated from the Premier League.

As a result, Tzolis has now secured himself a new destination for the coming campaign, seemingly in the hope of enjoying more regular game time.

It has been announced that the 20-year-old has now joined FC Twente on a season-long loan, meaning he will be spending the 2022/23 campaign in the Dutch top-flight.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on Tzolis’ contract with Norwich, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather interesting move for Tzolis to have made this summer.

His lack of game time for Norwich last season would suggest he needs this move, in order to get the experience required to develop as a player.

However, there is an argument there may have been more chances for him to play a part in the Championship for Norwich this season, where he may have made a more significant impact.

Even so, Tzolis’ move to Twente is going to allow him to play plenty of football at a very high level, which could stand him in good stead to make a contribution when he returns to Norwich next season.