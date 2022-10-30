Norwich City player tracked by Europa League team ahead of potential transfer swoop

Norwich City summer signing Marcelino Nunez could already be on the move in January with Spanish outfit Sevilla tracking his progress, according to The Sun.

The UEFA Europa League side sent a scout out to watch him in action recently for the Canaries as Los Nervionenses weigh up a potential mid-season move for the 22-year-old.

Nunez only arrived at Carrow Road at the start of August, but has still been one of the shining lights for Dean Smith despite the club’s form going awry in recent weeks.

9 quickfire questions about Norwich City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What colour is Norwich's home kit? Green and yellow Black and white Red Blue

The Chilean has played in every single Championship match since he signed for City from Universidad Catolica, scoring once and assisting once from a deep-lying midfield role.

The Norwich hierarchy could now have to fend off bids for the engine room operator in January, although the club are in a strong position having signed Nunez to a long-term contract until the summer of 2026 when he arrived nearly three months ago.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Nunez having such a short stay in Norfolk, even if teams in European competition are watching him.

Norwich splashed out many millions to bring him in from Chile and he was a long-term investment that has quickly hit the ground running.

The allure of La Liga football could be strong, but so is the Premier League and if Norwich get back on-track with a run of results, starting with the 3-1 success over Stoke City on Saturday, then they should be back there in no time.

Whilst they may be tempted with significant bids for the Chilean if they come, Norwich must stand firm and keep Nunez around for the long haul.