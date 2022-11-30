Norwich City player suffers major injury worry in World Cup clash

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent was forced off with a serious looking injury as the USA beat Iran to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup last night.

The 22-year-old started the first game of the group for his country but he was only a late substitute as they drew with England.

However, Sargent was in from the off for the must-win clash against Iran and he impressed as Gregg Berhalter’s side booked a tie with the Netherlands in the next round.

But, the Canaries man was replaced in the 76th minute after a worrying looking injury, with Sargent’s leg extending as he landed after competing for a ball, which seemed to impact his ankle and his knee.

It’s not yet been revealed the full extent of the setback, with further updates expected later today, and Dean Smith is no doubt hoping for some good news given how important Sargent has been this season.

The former Bremen man has scored nine goals in 21 games in the Championship this season to help the Yellows to fifth in the table.

The verdict

This is a major worry for Norwich because Sargent is an intelligent player who had been in good form and if he is out for a long spell then he will be seriously missed.

It’s not ideal to speculate but there’s no denying that the incident looked bad at the time, so all connected to Norwich will be concerned.

Now, it’s about waiting for an update and hopefully for Sargent it’s not serious considering the USA are still going strong in the tournament.

