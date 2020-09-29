Norwich City player stance drilled home as elite quartet’s interest lingers

Norwich City will demand big money for Max Aarons this summer, with it claimed that it will take a bid of over £20m to get any deal over the line.

Aarons has been outstanding for Norwich over a number of seasons now, with the young full-back excelling in both the Championship and Premier League.

Daniel Farke had the right-back as a key part of his side as Norwich won promotion in 2018/19, before Aarons kicked on again in the Premier League despite the Canaries’ relegation.

Interest from Barcelona and a below the belt offer have previously been reported, with Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol providing the latest on that top-level pursuit.

He told Sky: “Max Aarons is a very good player, with a very good agent. It is quite an amazing situation for such a young player, who is playing in the Championship.

“Barcelona wanted to sign him, Bayern Munich want to sign him, Roma want to sign him, AC Milan want to sign him. And all this interest has not gone to his head. He is working hard, playing for Norwich, training.

“His future is linked to the future of Sergino Dest, the Ajax right back. Barcelona wanted Dest and Aarons, and Bayern were also interested in both players.

“It looks like Dest is going to Barcelona, which could mean Bayern may make an offer in the next few days for Aarons, with Milan and Roma also interested in him.”

Discussing things further with Sky, Solhekol went on to reveal it was going to take at least £20m to get Norwich into thinking about a sale.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (28/09, 19:56), he said: “As far as Norwich are concerned, it is very difficult to buy players from them on the cheap, they do not let their players go for less than their market values. And as far as they are concerned, any deal for Aarons has to be right for Norwich City.

“And that would mean Norwich getting at least £20m for him. I know Barcelona tried to get him on the cheap on a loan deal, without an obligation to buy, but that is a non runner as far as Norwich are concerned.

“Big clubs want him, but they are going to have to pay big money for him.”

The Verdict

Norwich are well within their rights to dig their heels in when it comes to Aarons this summer. They need to ensure they get value for money for one of their most saleable assets.

This is a 20-year-old full-back that made 36 appearances for Norwich in the Premier League last season and looked at home in the top-flight.

Simply, there’s no reason why Norwich wouldn’t get £20m for him. It’s the ballpark for players of his calibre.

Thoughts? Let us know!