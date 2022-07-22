Norwich City player seals Carrow Road exit

Norwich City are in the middle of reshuffling their squad in preparation for some time back in the Championship and the Canaries have now allowed young goalkeeper Jon McCracken to head to Ireland on a loan deal, according to The Daily Record.

The Carrow Road side have been bouncing between the top two divisions in England over the last few seasons, having switched leagues six times in the last ten years.

Now, the club will be determined to seal another promotion from the second tier and then stay in the Premier League for a lot longer next time around. That will involve Dean Smith ensuring his side are well-stocked to go again in the Championship next season.

25 quiz questions about Norwich City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 1. What division does Daniel Farke currently coach in? Championship Bundesliga Austrian Bundesliga Ligue 1

That could also involve sending some players out of the exit door and allowing players who aren’t going to feature the chance to play some football elsewhere. One name who has seemingly been afforded that chance is Jon McCracken, who is now heading to Bohemians on a loan deal until 2023.

He’s yet to play in a single league game for Norwich since being with the club and has had to make do with merely playing for the side’s reserve team. Whilst he has been a fairly frequent figure in that squad, it isn’t the same as getting competitive action and should now play in a lot more of that in Ireland.

The 22-year-old has played in Scotland in the past too with Hamilton Academical giving him a chance in their reserve team as well. Now, the goalkeeper will have the chance to prove how good he is via first-team action with Bohemians.

The Verdict

Jon McCracken is a young player who deserves a chance to go out and show what he is capable of in competitive action.

So far in his career, he’s gotten on with what he has been asked to do. He’s played for the Hamilton reserves and then switched to England to play for Norwich’s youth teams. Having not been given a chance yet out on loan or in the Canaries first-team, this move to Bohemians is the next logical step.

It allows the player to go and show what he is capable of and continue his development as a player. The 22-year-old can’t sit on the bench or stay on the sidelines forever and now should thrive given the chance to feature more often in Ireland.

If he can play often and break into the first-team fold with the club regularly, it could lead to more loan moves, more playing time and then a place in the Norwich team eventually if the player is lucky this season.