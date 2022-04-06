Norwich City player reflects on making switch from rivals Ipswich Town

Young Norwich City footballer Liam Gibbs has reflected on making the move to the Canaries from arch-rivals Ipswich Town, and has revealed some of his former team-mates call him a ‘snake’ as a joke.

Gibbs was on the books as a youngster for a number of years with Ipswich but has since made the move to Norwich and is trying to push to make a name for himself at Carrow Road.

Of course, it’s always going to raise eyebrows when a player swaps one of the East Anglian rivals for the other, regardless of how senior they are, but Gibbs reveals that he does not have any regrets, even if some of his former Ipswich mates give him a bit of stick over a round of golf.

Speaking to Pink’Un+ and quoted by the East Anglia Daily Times, Gibbs says:

“My dad is a very big Ipswich fan!”

“I’m one of three brothers and none of us support Ipswich, but dad is a strong Ipswich fan. He wants what’s best for me, obviously, but it must have hard for him to see that I was moving to his biggest rival. Put it this way, I don’t think we’ll get him in a Norwich shirt any time soon!

“I’m still in contact with some of my former team-mates – we have a game of golf or whatever. They still call me a ‘snake’ every now and then! That’s okay, it’s just banter – I know that.”

The Verdict

Ultimately, sometimes a player has to make a move that they think is best for their career, even if it means making a switch like this.

Gibbs has been a regular in Premier League 2 for Norwich this season and will be hoping to get more game time for the senior team in the coming seasons.

With the Canaries potentially in the Championship next year, perhaps that will pave the way for him to be involved quicker than if they stay up.

