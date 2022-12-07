Norwich City player pens fresh contract agreement

Norwich City‘s fledging youth academy has seen another player graduate into the professional ranks as Finley Welsh has penned his first full-time deal with the club.

Welch has been with the Canaries since the age of 11, progressing through the youth age groups and he is now in the final year of his eligibility for the under-18’s side at Carrow Road.

This season, central midfielder Welch has featured nine times in the under-18’s Premier League for Norwich, scoring once and assisting twice as his side sit in 10th position out of 12 in the Southern section of the division.

His performances have earned him a call-up to the under-21’s as well, with substitute appearances coming against Stoke City and West Brom in October.

Welch will now be looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Todd Cantwell and Andrew Omobamidele by becoming recent academy graduates that step into the first-team and become a regular fixture.

The Verdict

Norwich aren’t afraid to give their kids a try in the first-team, although Dean Smith right now is relying on experience for the most part in the Championship.

Liam Gibbs has been featuring though and Tony Springett has made a few appearances since his debut last season, whilst centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson played in the EFL Cup twice this season.

Welch’s hard work starts now though after penning professional terms – you’d have to imagine though that it may be a while before he is in and around the senior squad and he will continue to play both under-18’s and under-21’s football for the time being.

It is a show of faith though from the club to hand him a deal, and now he just has to go about his business before he hopefully gets a chance to shine.