It has certainly been an exciting start to the 2023-24 season for Norwich City, although they will believe that they should be sitting on six points from two matches to begin the campaign.

The Canaries came from behind against Hull City at Carrow Road last weekend, with Adam Idah's stoppage time goal securing all three points for David Wagner's side.

And going into added time this past Saturday against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, City were winning 4-3 until a 97th-minute Adam Armstrong penalty - his second of the game - stole another maximum points tally away from them.

Wagner's squad looks pretty set ahead of the rest of the season and ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline, but there are some players that could still depart before then.

One of those looks likely to be Milot Rashica, with the Kosovo international a late returnee to pre-season training amid speculation over his future for a number of months.

The 27-year-old signed for City in 2021 for €11 million from Werder Bremen, but he scored just the once in his debut season in the Premier League as they were relegated back to the second tier.

Whilst he played five times at the start of last season, Rashica was eventually shipped out to Galatasaray on loan and ended up winning the Turkish Super Lig title, scoring four league goals and notching six assists.

What is the latest on Milot Rashica's Norwich future?

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber confirmed after the end of the 2022-23 season that it was highly likely that Rashica would be sold, but so far a move has not transpired.

There has been interest though, including from of course Galatasaray as well as their rivals Fenerbahce, and whilst Gala are still in the running, one of their other rivals have emerged in the race for the Kosovan's services.

Turkish reporter Gokmen Ozcan claimed that Besiktas had jumped into the battle for Rashica, and not long after the reputable Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported that the attacker would be in Istanbul for a medical in the early hours of the morning.

It is a situation that appears to have moved quickly, but the Pink'Un believe that Galatasaray are still at the table and trying to strike a deal for Rashica - they could perhaps be too late though as it looks far more likely that Besiktas will land him instead.

What has David Wagner said on Milot Rashica's Norwich future?

It has been widely expected that Rashica would not be a City player by the time the transfer deadline came about on September 1, and that is about to be realised.

Head coach David Wagner revealed earlier in August that Rashica would be back in training soon, but should a move away not transpire then he would be part of his first-team plans for the 2023-24 season.

“There are no issues with Milot. He's been absolutely professional,” Wagner said over a week ago, per the Norwich Evening News.

“I had a couple of conversations with him about how I treat him, like I've done with Max (Aarons, who has since departed for AFC Bournemouth).

"It was probably easier with Max, because we already have a relationship after these last six months.

"But both are doing the job really well. And as I said, we will see what the next three and a half, four weeks bring."