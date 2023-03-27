Norwich City man Tony Springett has warned the Canaries that he will want to go back out on loan in the summer if he isn't going to be a big part of their plans next season, speaking to Pink Un.

The 20-year-old's game time at a senior level at Carrow Road has been very limited, making just five competitive appearances for the Championship side with three of these displays coming in the Premier League last season.

He made even fewer appearances than that for David Wagner's men this term, playing once in the Carabao Cup as he started against AFC Bournemouth in the second round before making his first second-tier appearance in October, coming on as a substitute away at Sheffield United.

Playing against two high-quality teams will have been a good experience for him - and his development has probably been aided by the fact he has trained with some accomplished players at Carrow Road.

However, his lack of game time meant he decided to take the step down to League One and join Paul Warne's Derby County in January.

And he would be prepared to leave Carrow Road again this summer if he isn't going to play regularly for his parent club.

Speaking candidly to Pink Un, he said: "I love Norwich and the players and staff, but if I don’t have a clear path to getting on the bench or starting by the start of next season, then I’m going want to go back out on loan or whatever the future holds.

"I’m not really thinking about that now, it’s something for me to think about in my off time.

"Right now I’m focusing on getting promoted with the club here, and I’m loving every second of it."

The Verdict:

He may have made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Rams so far, but he hasn't recorded a single goal or assist during his spell at Pride Park so far.

Regardless of his performances, he needs to start recording goal contributions if he wants to put a strong case forward for Wagner to include him as a key part of his first-team plans for next season.

How much game time the winger gets at his parent club next term may depend on the futures of Onel Hernandez and Danel Sinani, with the latter two's deals expiring at the end of the campaign.

Sinani doesn't seem to be a key part of their plans considering he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic during the winter, even after enduring a reasonably successful spell at Huddersfield Town last term.

Current loanee Marquinhos is another wing option - but he will return to Arsenal at the end of the campaign and may be assessed by Mikel Arteta in pre-season before deciding whether to keep him at the Emirates Stadium or send him out on another loan deal.

With these potential departures in mind and Todd Cantwell leaving for Rangers in January, Springett could get the opportunity to impress at Norwich but he needs to focus on impressing at Derby first before thinking too much about the future.