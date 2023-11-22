Highlights Christos Tzolis has suggested he is keen to leave Norwich City on a permanent basis.

The winger is currently on loan in Germany with second-tier Fortuna Dusseldord, having stuggled to establish himself at Carrow Road.

Tzolis has now indicated that he feels more comfortable playing in Germany than he did while playing in England with the Canaries.

It seems as though Christos Tzolis is keen on a permanent move away from Norwich City in the near future.

That's after the midfielder admitted that he feels more comfortable with his current loan club, Fortuna Dusseldorf, than he does while playing at Carrow Road.

How have things gone for Tzolis since joining Norwich City?

Tzolis made the move to Norwich back in the summer of 2021, joining from PAOK in his native for a fee reported to be worth an initial £8.8million.

Since then however, the winger has somewhat struggled to establish himself for the Canaries' first-team.

So far, the 21-year-old has made just 30 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring three goals, and he spent the first half of the last season on loan in the Netherlands with FC Twente.

This summer's transfer window saw Tzolis move on again, this time joining Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German second-tier on a season-long loan.

Having made that move, the Greek international has so far made a total of 13 appearances for his current loan club, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in that time.

Christos Tzolis senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 30 3 2 PAOK 57 17 10 Twente 15 3 0 Fortuna Dusseldorf 13 8 2 As of 22nd November 2023

Now it seems that on the back of that impressive form, the 21-year-old is keen to make a longer-term move to the club, which would of course, bring an end to his association with Norwich.

What has Tzolis said about leaving Norwich City permanently?

Tzolis' form since his move to Germany has helped Dusseldorf to fifth in the current 2.Bundesliga table, two points adrift of a play-off place, and three adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

As a result, the winger's loan club are in a strong position to push for a promotion to the Bundesliga this season, and it seems as though the Norwich loanee may be keen to get his chance in the German top-flight with them.

Speaking about his aims for the future, and the differences between football in Germany and England, Tzolis told SportBILD, via Sport Witness: “The Bundesliga is my big goal, I want to go their 100%. You never know what the future will bring, but I feel right at home in Düsseldorf. I really like it here.

“The important thing now is to enjoy the next few months with the team, to be a regular player, to help the team with lots of assists and goals and to become even better.

“I love football. Thanks to Fortuna you can enjoy it again. Unfortunately, in England I didn’t have that good feeling, I didn’t have the fun of football.

“I rarely played and didn’t feel as much confidence as I did here. Even in difficult phases, I receive appreciation at Fortuna and am not left behind.”

There are currently just under three years remaining on Tzolis' contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Where are Norwich in the Championship?

It has been a challenging season so far for those of a Norwich City persuasion, with a 3-2 win at Cardiff last time out ending a six-game winless run.

The Canaries currently sit 16th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, and six adrift of the play-off places.

David Wagner's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host struggling QPR at Carrow Road.

Should Norwich let Tzolis leave?

It would seem to make sense for Norwich to let Tzolis move on permanently once his loan spell with Dusseldorf comes to an end.

The winger has never really settled at Carrow Road, or made the impact required of him while there, something he himself appears to be aware of.

As a result, it is unlikely they would miss him too much if he was to move on, and given the winger's current contract situation, they would still be able to demand a decent for his services.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Tzolis' long-term future is something that Norwich ought to think about addressing, in the not too distant future.