Norwich City have just confirmed Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new head coach after the sacking of David Wagner.

The Canaries actually had quite a productive 2023/24 season, as the club got through a tricky start to the campaign and competed for a play-off spot.

Despite form dipping in and out, Norwich cemented themselves in the play-offs by finishing in sixth place, but promotion wasn’t meant to be, as they were brushed aside by Leeds United in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

That meant the Canaries were facing another season in the Championship, which resulted in Wagner being sacked by the club.

Thorup will have full focus on the upcoming season and the transfer window ahead, but the club will also have to start making some long-term decisions, as players enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

With that said, here we have used Transfermarkt and looked at the Norwich players who are set to leave next summer (2025) if nothing changes to their current contract situations.

Norwich City contracts set to expire in 2025 Players Date signed Contract expires Angus Gunn July 2021 June 2025 George Long August 2023 June 2025 Grant Hanley July 2021 June 2025 Jacob Sorensen May 2024 June 2025 (12-month option) Christian Fassnacht July 2023 June 2025 (12-month option) Onel Hernandez April 2023 June 2025 (12-month option) Abu Kamara July 2023 June 2025 Tony Springett July 2023 June 2025 Jonathan Rowe January 2022 June 2025 Ashley Barnes July 2023 June 2025 (12-month option) Information via Transfermarkt

Angus Gunn

Angus Gunn has been a Norwich City player since 2021, when he joined the club from Southampton.

Gunn started his career at Carrow Road as a youngster, but was soon snapped up by Manchester City in 2011. He later returned to the club on loan in the 2017/18 season but is now a permanent member of the squad.

The 28-year-old re-joined the club and struggled for regular game time, as he was second choice behind Tim Krul, but the last two seasons have seen him become number one at Carrow Road.

The goalkeeper played 30 times in the second tier last season, and that game time increased in the season just gone as he played 40 league games, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Gunn signed a four-year deal when he joined the club in 2021, and with no further agreement, that deal will expire next summer, meaning he will leave the club for nothing.

George Long

Just like Gunn, George Long is also a goalkeeper for Norwich, and he is also a player that will leave the club next summer if a new deal isn’t agreed.

The 30-year-old joined the Canaries last summer on a free transfer from Millwall. He signed a two-year contract, meaning his deal runs until the summer of 2025.

Long was a regular in the Millwall side in the 2022/23 season before joining Norwich, but the same cannot be said for the 2023/24 campaign.

The goalkeeper has been playing back-up to Gunn, with him appearing just 12 times in all competitions throughout the season.

If Gunn continues at Norwich, it is likely that Long will remain the number two goalkeeper, unless a deal is reached where he leaves the club.

Grant Hanley

Grant Hanley is one of the longest-serving players at the club in the current squad, as he’s been at Carrow Road since 2017.

The defender has played nearly 200 games for the Canaries, as he’s been a regular in the team during their Premier League and Championship days.

The 2023/24 season was one to forget for Hanley, as he only played eight league games for the club as he suffered two unfortunate injuries that disrupted his campaign.

Hanley will hope he can now recover and be back in time for pre-season, where he will be playing his eighth season with Norwich.

It might be his last, as if nothing changes, the defender will be leaving next summer as his contract expires.

Jacob Lungi Sorensen

Jacob Lungi Sorensen may be a forgotten man for some Norwich fans, as the midfielder has been at the club since 2020 but has continued to struggle to have a regular role in the team.

The 26-year-old played just 13 times in the Championship this season, with a further appearance coming in one of the play-off games.

It seemed that Sorensen wasn’t favoured under the previous management, and he may see this change in the dugout as a chance to revive his career.

It looks as though Norwich want to keep hold of the player, as he was given a new contract by the club last week that now runs until 2025, with the club having the option to extend it by another year.

Christian Fassnacht

Norwich signed Christian Fassnacht from BSC Young Boys last summer, and it was a productive first season in England for the winger.

The 30-year-old scored six times and recorded two assists in 40 league games, as he was an important player under former manager David Wagner.

Wagner worked with the midfielder at Young Boys, and that was a likely reason why he arrived at Norwich, but it will be unclear if he still has a future at the club given the change in manager.

Fassnacht signed a two-year contract when he arrived last July, but the club does have the option to extend that by 12 months, which gives them more time if it is needed.

Onel Hernandez

Onel Hernandez has been with the Canaries for a long time now, joining them in 2018, and despite loans away, he still remains at the football club.

The 31-year-old has very much had an up-and-down time at the club, with one season a firm favourite and the next cast away and sent out on loan.

However, he still remains a Norwich player and has just finished a season where he played for the Canaries 30 times in the Championship.

Hernandez extended his contract at the club in April last year, and that now runs until next summer, but the club does have time on their hands, as they can extend that by another 12 months if they wish to.

Abu Kamara

Abu Kamara is a player that has come through the ranks at Norwich City, representing the club in the under-18s, under-21s, and first team.

The 20-year-old has only featured three times for the Canaries so far, but has just finished a fantastic loan season with Portsmouth.

The attacker scored eight goals and chipped in with 10 assists, as he played in every single League One game in the 2023/24 season.

This loan spell has really impressed many, with him now returning to Carrow Road as a player who could potentially feature a lot for the club next season.

Kamara signed his first professional contract in 2023, and that contract runs until the summer of 2025, meaning it will expire next summer if a new deal isn’t agreed upon beforehand.

Tony Springett

Tony Springett is also another player who has risen through the ranks at Carrow Road to play for the first team.

The 21-year-old has played in all age groups at Norwich, with him playing 10 times in the Championship for the Canaries this season.

Springett, who can operate in a central role as well as out wide, featured heavily for the club in the opening weeks of the season, but then soon fell down the pecking order.

When January came, Norwich decided it would be best for the player to go out on loan and gain some first-team experience that way. Springett joined Northampton Town, and while he did get minutes, he wasn’t as regular a starter as Norwich would have hoped for.

He returns to Carrow Road looking to make an impact under the new management and do enough to earn a new contract, as his deal expires in 12 months' time.

Jonathan Rowe

In this list of players, Jonathan Rowe is probably the most high-profile player for Norwich, as he’s someone who has impressed all season and has gained admirers along the way.

The 21-year-old suffered an injury towards the end of the season, but he did score 12 goals in 32 league appearances in what was his real breakthrough campaign.

Rowe was in sensational form in the 2023/24 season, so much so that he has caught admirers from the Premier League, with Wolves said to be the team leading the race for his signature.

The winger signed a contract in January 2022, and that deal does expire in a year’s time, meaning unless a new deal is agreed upon, or he is sold this summer, he will be leaving the club for nothing next summer.

Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes has just finished his first season at Norwich, and while it ended in disappointing style, he will be slightly pleased on a personal level.

The forward joined the club on a free transfer after ending his decade stay with Burnley, and the hope was that he could use his experience of the league and winning promotion to help the Canaries.

The 34-year-old featured heavily for Norwich, as he played 35 times in the league for the club; 30 of those came from the start.

Barnes did contribute going forward, as he netted six times and chipped in with five assists. When he joined the club, Barnes signed a two-year deal, which will expire next summer, but the club does have the option to extend that by 12 months if they wish to do so.