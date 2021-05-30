Norwich City player closing in on permanent exit from Carrow Road

Norwich City defender Phillip Heise is closing in on a permanent switch to German side Karlsruher SC following his loan spell with the club this season, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

Heise has not been able to have much of an impact at all at Carrow Road since he made the move to Norwich from Dynamo Dresden in January 2019.

The left-back has only managed to feature once for the Canaries and that came in a surprising 1-0 defeat against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The defender did appear in the matchday squad a handful of times in the Premier League for Norwich, but he was then sent out on loan to Nuremberg and helped the German outfit remain in the second tier.

He has spent the current campaign out on loan with Karlsruher where the left-back has managed to make 29 appearances and scored one goal and provided five assists.

Can you name the Norwich City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 1. 2020/21 Oliver Skipp & Kenny McLean Kenny McLean & Emi Buendia Emi Buendia & Grant Hanley Emi Buendia & Oliver Skipp

According to the Eastern Daily Press, Karlsruher’s sporting director has informed local media that the club are closing in on a move to re-sign Heise this summer.

It is believed that Norwich are looking for a permanent deal for the defender rather than another loan. While Daniel Farke’s side are also keen to shift on other outcasts on permanent deals as well.

The Verdict

This is exactly the right solution for all parties here. It is clear that Heise is never going to be able to establish himself within Norwich’s squad and his current deal is running down now so this is the last chance for the Canaries to make at least a little money on him. The defender needs to get a permanent home sorted out now after a couple of different loan spells.

Karlsruher have been a good move for the defender and he has managed to get his career back on track with them in the German second division this season. He has managed to show some of the talents that persuaded the Canaries to make a move for him in the first place and it seems like the right option for him to re-sign for them permanently.

It is important that Norwich try and sort out the long-term futures of players like Heise and also other outcasts within their squad. That will leave room on the wage bill to do more business in the transfer market and that is going to be potentially vital to their hopes of remaining in the Premier League next term.