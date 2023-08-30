Highlights Norwich City's Josh Sargent will be sidelined for an extended period due to an ankle ligament injury sustained during the recent match against Huddersfield Town.

The team will need to find a suitable replacement for Sargent before the transfer window closes, as they currently have limited options in the center forward position.

Despite confidence in their current squad, Norwich are open to adding attacking reinforcements if possible before the transfer deadline.

Norwich City have made an impressive start to the new Championship campaign, with three victories and a draw to their name so far. However, they will have to continue their momentum without Josh Sargent, who looks set for a long spell in the Canaries treatment room.

Sargent had made an impressive start to this campaign after finding the back of the net 13 times in 40 appearances last campaign. Having scored the opener in Norwich's 4-4 draw at Southampton before netting in the 3-1 home victory at Millwall, the American opened the scoring in David Wagner's side's 4-0 rout at the German's former employers, Huddersfield Town, but picked up an injury in the process as Town keeper Lee Nicholls looked to atone for his error which was charged down by Sargent.

The Canaries would eventually run out comfortable winners, but were dealt a blow as after their 1-0 win at Bristol City in the Carabao Cup second round, David Wagner confirmed some minor details about the American's injury.

What has been said about Josh Sargent's injury?

In his post-match interview with the Pink 'Un, Wagner confirmed that the 23-year-old had sustained an ankle ligament problem: "We are still not having a clear picture but what is sure is that it's a serious injury. We speak more about months than weeks.

"We have to make further assessment with him, he sees a further consultant. I think we have a clear picture at the end of the week to know how many months and if he needs surgery but it's a serious injury as we expected," the City boss added.

Norwich City set to take action amid concerns

Darren Witcoop of the Mirror has revealed on Wednesday morning that Sargent could be absent from the Canaries' squad for the 'rest of the year' with the sustained injury.

Not only have Norwich lost their most potent attacking threat so far, alongside the impressive Jonathan Rowe, this injury leaves Wagner with a major problem to solve with so little time in the transfer window remaining.

Witcoop revealed that Norwich will look to take immediate action in terms of targeting another centre forward, with only Adam Idah and the experienced Ashley Barnes available as naturals in the position.

Despite having a strong start to the campaign, Norwich's squad is one which could be added to despite their manager's confidence in the current group to handle such a key absence and the remaining nine months of the Championship season, and he has stated it will remain that way if no attacking reinforcements can be added between now and 11pm on Friday night as per the Eastern Daily Press.

"To be fair, I think after this performance we've seen we have a good squad and we have a reliable squad, even if the squad is not huge in terms of numbers. We had some young, inexperienced players and we were competitive," Wagner stated after Tuesday's cup success at Ashton Gate.

"But at the end of the day, while the transfer window is open, I will not deny anything. But I feel we have a good squad."

No names have been given yet in terms of a replacement, but it will definitely be an intriguing end to the window from Canaries fans' point of view.