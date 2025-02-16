Mark Attanasio brought Norwich City into a new era earlier this season as he purchased a majority share to partially end Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn Jones' involvement with the club.

Smith and Wynn Jones had been majority shareholders of the Canaries for 27 years but had to hand over their involvement last year as they stepped down from the board of directors after Attanasio bought newly-created shares to take his company's percentage ownership to 85%.

Unsurprisingly, Smith's and Wynn Jones' hard work over the past three decades was well rewarded, and they became honorary life presidents in August 2024.

Looking to take that next step, Attanasio will be hoping to see the Canaries back in the Premier League next season, but will know that will be no simple task given the current standings.

Currently, his side is caught up in a fiercely competitive play-off race, with several clubs separated by just a few points as they enter the final third of the season.

The now majority owner will be hoping they have what it takes to secure a top-six finish and triumph in the play-offs after narrowly missing out at the same stage last season.

23-24 Play-Off Standings Team Played GD Points 3 Leeds United 46 +38 90 4 Southampton 46 +24 87 5 West Brom 46 +23 75 6 Norwich 46 +15 73

With his significant involvement now confirmed, Football League World has taken a closer look at how the American businessman amassed his wealth to purchase the East Anglian club.

The Canaries' owner's finance firm

Attanasio first became involved with Norwich in 2022 when his company, Norfolk FB Holdings, purchased a 15.9% share in the club. This then rose to 40% in April 2024 before becoming 85% as it became understood that the company loaned the Canaries up to £58.6 million. This debt was converted into two new classes of preference shares which Attanasio utilised to take this extra percentage control of the club.

The history of how he accrued this money is an interesting one, and it began in 1991 when he co-founded Los Angeles-based investment firm Crescent Capital Group. This was later bought by Trust Company of the West, and he is still an executive of CCG to this day, with the company's assets totalling $43 billion.

Attanasio is also the principal owner of the Major League Baseball side, Milwaukee Brewers, whom he purchased in 2003 for $223 million.

Undoubtedly, Attanasio and his Norfolk FB Holdings ownership group are well-backed financially and this should help the Canaries take another step into the future.

Attanasio's Premier League vision

Money isn’t everything in football, and fans will always be eager to hear about the owner's ambitions and the plans they have to achieve them.

Attanasio has certainly provided on this front, and his 2024 interview will provide hope of a bright future at Carrow Road.

Speaking to the BBC about his aspirations for Norwich and comparing it to his MLB side, he said: "If we're going to be realistic, this is a more competitive sport (than baseball) and it's going to take three to five years to get there and 12 to be sustainable.

"There's already clubs in the Premier League that do what we're trying to do so we just have to do it as well and hope some of them will stray.

"In my money management business, we've done the same thing for 34 years and almost never made a bad loan in a highly risky business with almost $50bn to invest because we do the same thing and don't stray.

"Whatever we do (at Norwich), we're going to bring in expert advice and stick to our discipline."

From this interview, it seems that Attanasio will avoid putting Norwich in a precarious financial situation, which will surely reassure fans, especially given how often clubs are asset-stripped in modern football.

His goal to make them a secure Premier League side in the near future is an ambitious one, but with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Brighton proving it possible, there is no reason the Canaries can't achieve this.