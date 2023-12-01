Highlights Delia Smith is unsure about David Wagner's future as Norwich City manager, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of football.

Norwich City's recent poor form has led to discontent among supporters and dropped them into the bottom half of the Championship table.

Wagner still needs to address defensive issues in the team, as highlighted by their recent 3-2 loss to Watford.

Norwich City owner Delia Smith has given her verdict on David Wagner’s future with the club.

Wagner has come under fire for the Canaries’ recent poor form, which has seen the team drop into the bottom half of the Championship table.

The German is nearly a full year in charge at Carrow Road now, but supporters have shown their discontent in recent weeks over his management of the team.

Norwich started the new campaign well, but have struggled to maintain their initial competitiveness.

The Norfolk outfit are aiming to compete for promotion back to the Premier League, having last competed in the top flight in 2022.

What does the future hold for David Wagner?

Smith was speaking at the Norwich AGM on Thursday evening, where she was quizzed about the future of the team’s manager.

However, she was quite coy in her response, suggesting that her aim is to keep Wagner around but that football is often too unpredictable to make any grand claims about a manager’s future.

“I have no crystal ball, I have no idea at all,” said Smith, via Rob Butler on Twitter.

“I do not know, I know football goes up, football comes down, and I think Mark [Attanasio] is surprised that I keep changing managers cause my dream is to have a manager long-term.

“So I hope he’s right, that’s all I can say.”

Wagner replaced Dean Smith as manager at the start of 2023 but was unable to steer the team towards a play-off place last term.

The Canaries finished 13th in the standings, seven points adrift of the play-off places in their first year back in the division.

There have been some big changes behind the scenes at Carrow Road in the last 12 months, with the most significant being the departure of Stuart Webber.

Webber was the club’s Sporting Director but has been replaced by Ben Knapper following his decision to end a six-year association with Norwich.

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Wagner’s side sit 14th in the Championship table following a 3-2 loss away to Watford last Wednesday.

The loss has seen Norwich fall seven points adrift of the top six positions, ending a run of two wins in a row.

The Canaries lost their previous four games before securing victories over Cardiff City and QPR either side of the November international break.

Norwich face a busy schedule ahead, with the team set to play eight games over the next month, the first of which comes on Sunday away to Bristol City.

Is David Wagner the man to bring Norwich City forward?

The defeat to Watford was extremely disappointing for Norwich as it looked like the team had turned a corner.

In particular, the clean sheet against QPR seemed quite significant given the team’s defensive issues in recent weeks.

But they conceded three at Vicarage Road, highlighting that there are still problems that Wagner needs to address.

Norwich should see some key players return to the team in December following a number of injury issues in the squad, which could be a turning point for the future of Wagner at the club.