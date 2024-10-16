Key Takeaways Osayi-Samuel is linked with a Championship return by Norwich amid contract issues at Fenerbahçe.

Former Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a return to the Championship. José Mourinho reportedly wants to get rid of the 26-year-old, which has seen Norwich City pop into contention to bring the attacker back to England from Fenerbahçe.

After four eventful seasons with the Loftus Road outfit between 2017 and 2021, Osayi-Samuel departed for Turkey in January 2021, after agreeing a pre-contract with the European giants. In a turn of events, the attacker ended up leaving QPR just a week later, despite his pre-contract not being due to start until July.

Since leaving England, the versatile player has been a firm fixture in the Nigeria side that finished AFCON runners-up in 2023. After making his international debut in 2022, the former Championship star has gone on to receive 18 caps for his country so far. Following his signing for QPR in 2017 from Blackpool, Osayi-Samuel notched up plenty of goal contributions and crucial moments for the R's. However, it will be bittersweet for QPR fans to see the former Superhoops star back in the Championship if he joins Norwich.

Osayi-Samuel was a smart piece of business by QPR

It took a while for the Nigerian to establish himself, but he would get going during his third season at Blackpool. His first two seasons with the Tangerines were far from stand-out, as he failed to register a single goal. However, after Blackpool suffered back-to-back relegations, Osayi-Samuel got his shot in League Two.

Playing 33 times, scoring four goals and assisting a further three, the forward had finally had his breakthrough. This ultimately saw the Seasiders return to League One at the first time of asking, after defeating Exeter City at Wembley. His contributions to the promotion didn't go unnoticed by clubs higher up the ladder. QPR would be the one to snap up the winger after his good form continued to come in the third tier.

Similarly to his time at Bloomfield Road, Osayi-Samuel had to bide his time at his new club. After not featuring much in his first season, the next few would be when the Nigerian took his chances to establish himself in the QPR first team. As already mentioned, the 2019/20 season is when Premier League clubs begin to take notice of Osayi-Samuel, thanks to his dazzling displays for the R's. He was reportedly set to join Club Brugge in the summer, which could've earned the London outfit a nice estimated £5 million in their pocket.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the case, as he would leave for an estimated amount that wasn't even 10% of the fee being rumoured by Brugge. QPR managed to retain their star until January, but he agreed to a pre-contract to depart Loftus Road with Fenerbahçe in January 2021. Despite this agreement not being valid until July of the same year, he departed England just a week later to head to Turkey.

Although QPR failed to get the fee they would've wanted from the sale, it would be fair to say that Osayi-Samuel has been one of the club's best signings. Whilst not receiving the fee that they deserve, the R's certainly got their money's worth, thanks to their contributions to the pitch.

Osayi-Samuel has potential suitors back in England

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 2024/25 (TransferMarkt) Apps Goals Assists Minutes (%) Starting eleven (%) 2 0 1 24% 29%

With the José Mourinho era underway at Fenerbahçe, it seems like Osayi-Samuel's game time could be limited this season, as he enters the final year of his contract. This has perked up the ears of plenty of clubs, not just back in England, but across Europe.

The former Blackpool man is a versatile player, capable of playing as either a wing-back or a right-winger. This key trait has seen him on plenty of shopping lists, as Osayi-Samuel is the perfect wing-back for any club that plays that system. The Nigerian also has plenty of experience in top-flight football in Turkey, playing for an enormous club like Fenerbahçe. He has featured on the European stage many times, not to mention his run to the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations with his country.

Still only 26, it's not hard to see why the ex-QPR star is being monitored by plenty of clubs across Europe. To be able to get him on a free transfer or for a cut-price would be a deal far too good to pass up if suitors deem it to be an affordable and productive thing to do.

Norwich and RC Lens were set to battle it out to secure the Fenerbahçe man's signature. The Turkish club is reportedly not keen on spending more than €2 million to renew the 26-year-old's contract. However, Osayi-Samuel is keen on penning a new four-year deal with his current club, it just seems to be the wage that is the biggest issue. This could lead to Fenerbahçe being forced to sell him on the cheap in January or allow him to leave for free in the summer.

With Crystal Palace also reportedly keeping an eye on the situation, the European giants aren't exactly short of options if they do need to sell in the winter window.

Seeing Osayi-Samuel back in the Championship will be bittersweet for QPR fans

It's been a long time since we last saw Osayi-Samuel in English football. He departed the Championship almost four years ago to further his career aboard. Whilst he has been a fairly consistent performer for Fenerbahçe, returning to the English second-tier will no doubt feel a bit disappointing to the 26-year-old.

Currently playing under one of the greatest, most successful managers in the modern game, Osayi-Samuel is enjoying his time in Turkey, as hinted by Fanatik's report. However, his contract situation is something that is causing the winger a real issue, as he wants to secure a new deal to remain with his current club. As the report suggests, money is the main stumbling block which is causing negotiations to stall.

Osayi-Samuel doesn't seem to be a part of Mourinho's long-term plans for Fener, as he aims to begin a successful era at the helm. It looks likely that sooner rather than later, the former QPR man will be sold to make room and raise funds for the Special One to build his squad.

If the 26-year-old were to join Norwich, this would probably disappoint many QPR fans. Whilst they will be glad to see him back in England, after leaving four years ago to further his career, seeing him return to the league where he was when he left the club will no doubt put a dampener on his return.

No R's supporters would've begrudged the winger for wanting to progress his career, but to see that little progress has been made since he left Loftus Road will be a bittersweet feeling that's only added to if he links up with a divisional rival in Norwich and thrives in a division he's done well in before.