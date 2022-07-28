Norwich City on the verge of signing 10-cap international midfielder

Norwich City are close to securing a deal to bring Chilean international midfielder Marcelino Núñez to Carrow Road, report La Tercera.

It has been claimed in Núñez’s home nation that the Canaries have agreed a $4 million (£3.3 million) fee with the midfielder’s club Universidad Catolica, with the Championship newcomers having just sold Pierre Lees-Melou to French outfit Brest this week.

The report indicates that Norwich initially had offered $3 million for the 22-year-old, who has 10 caps for his country, and that was swiftly rebuffed.

However, after re-entering with an improved offer, Norwich are set to get their hands on Núñez and add him to their engine room.

Núñez has spent his entire professional career with Universidad Católica, and this season in the Chilean Primera Division he has made 15 appearances.

He will now be playing Championship football though for the 2022-23 campaign, subject to agreeing personal terms, completing a medical and obtaining a work permit.

The Verdict

This has come entirely out of left field for Norwich, who were attempting to bring in Ismael Kone from Montreal Impact but have seemingly diverted their sights.

Núñez brings a decent level of international experience, having emerged into the Chilean national side in the last year, so he can clearly add something ability-wise to Norwich’s engine room.

However, not all South American players have been able to cope with the physicality of English football, so that side of the game for Núñez is something that he will have to develop as he’s quite a slight player.

Norwich are paying a decent seven-figure fee for Núñez’s services though, so it’s clear that they are expecting good things from him on the pitch.