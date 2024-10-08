This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are rumoured to be interested in bringing in former Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel-Samuel to the club, with the 26-year-old currently playing his football for Fenerbahce.

That’s according to an update from Turkish outlet Fanatik, that claims that Ligue 1 outfit Lens are also considering a move for the Nigeria international.

The wide man made the move to Turkey back in January 2021, and has since been moved back into a full-back role, going on to make 145 appearances for the club during that time.

But with a potential move back to England on the cards, we caught up with Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes to get his view on the Canaries’ potential interest in the star.

Norwich City urged to make move for Bright Osayi-Samuel

Osayi-Samuel was an absolute box of tricks during his time at Loftus Road, with his energy and unpredictability on the flanks causing Championship defenders all manner of issues during his time in England.

Since moving to Turkey, the wide man has helped Fenerbahce win the Turkish Cup in 2023, as well as consistently challenging at the top of the Super Lig, with regular appearances in European competition.

That sort of experience could be invaluable for Johannes Hoff Thorup and his City side, as they look to mount a charge for the Championship promotion spots, and Downes believes the ex-QPR man is an upgrade on a number of options currently at their disposal.

The Canaries fan said: “I don’t mind the rumour linking us to Bright Osayi-Samuel, because of his time at QPR. He was always probably at a level above them, and more like the top half Championship level.

“It is hard to say exactly how good he is, but he is at a good age, he has had experience in our league, and he is in a position that we are probably going to need, because a couple of our wingers are over the hill.

Bright Osayi-Samuel senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackpool 79 5 6 QPR 115 13 12 Fenerbahce 145 7 14 As of 8th October 2024

“Like [Christian] Fassnacht and [Onel] Hernandez, and that leaves us with [Borja] Sainz as the only real nailed on starter, and then we have [Gabriel] Forsyth who is very young, he started the first game of the season but hasn’t really played since.

“We also have [Ante] Crnac and Kaide Gordon, as well as [Emiliano] Marcondes, but he isn’t really a winger, so I can imagine that happening, we need another person who can do that.”

Norwich City will have to address Bright Osayi-Samuel position change

While followers of the EFL will remember Osayi-Samuel as an all-action winger, his move to Turkey has coincided with him being used in a more defensive role, with the Nigerian taking up a regular role at right-back as it stands.

Whether any potential move to Carrow Road would see the star move back to a role further forward would remain to be seen, but Downes believes his abilities would better used in a more attacking position.

“Yes, he has been turned into a right-back, but I am not sure he would be getting many minutes as a right-back if he joins us, unless we were doing a wing-back system, because both [Kellen] Fisher and [Jack] Stacey are very good options.

“I don’t see why he would come in as a third-choice right-back, unless he can play at left-back because we might need him there.

“But personally, if he is alright with playing on the wing then we could have a good deal on our hands, I trust that [Johannes Hoff] Thorup knows what he is doing, and the same with [Ben] Knapper."