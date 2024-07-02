Highlights Norwich City not interested in Lewis O'Brien, boosting Sheffield United and Luton Town's pursuit.

O'Brien's future uncertain as he falls down Nottingham Forest's pecking order.

Sheffield United, Luton Town, and Preston North End linked with a move for the midfielder.

Sheffield United and Luton Town have been given a boost in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien, as Norwich City are said to not be interested in the midfielder.

That is according to Pink Un, which states that the 25-year-old is not on the club’s transfer target list this summer.

The Canaries could be set for a busy summer as Johannes Hoff Thorup looks to get to grips with his new squad, and therefore, changes could be made as any new manager likes to do.

Norwich will hope they can perform much better than they did last season, as while they reached the play-offs, it wasn’t a great campaign by the Norfolk side, so they will be hoping the change of manager can help them return to the top flight.

But it appears as though O’Brien won’t be part of the new Norwich set-up, which is good news for teams such as Sheffield United and Luton.

Norwich City are not interested in Lewis O’Brien

It was reported by Alan Nixon, via Pink Un, that Norwich City were interested in signing Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest.

The report stated that the Canaries were rivalling Luton Town for the 25-year-old, as both sides were looking to sign the player on loan.

However, it was stated that Forest were looking to sell the midfielder on a permanent basis before considering another loan move.

Lewis O'Brien's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 17 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 2nd of July)

Either way, that doesn’t seem to be a concern for Norwich, as according to Pink Un, the Canaries are not interested in signing O’Brien this summer.

The report states that Norwich are not looking to sign the former Huddersfield Town midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United and Luton Town are interested in Lewis O’Brien

As previously stated, Luton Town have been credited with an interest in Lewis O’Brien, as the Hatters look to put together a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

However, they are not the only side interested in the player, as Sheffield United and Preston North End have been linked with a move for the midfielder in recent weeks.

O’Brien spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, but earlier this summer, it was reported that Michael Carrick’s side wouldn’t be pursuing a move.

Meanwhile, it was reported by Alan Nixon earlier last month that Ipswich Town had joined the race and wanted to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

It is unclear where O’Brien could end up this summer, but it appears as though Norwich will not be the final destination.

Norwich City should target Lewis O’Brien if Kenny McLean leaves

It is a surprise to see that Norwich are not interested in signing Lewis O’Brien this summer, especially given the speculation surrounding Kenny McLean.

O’Brien would be a very good replacement for the Scotsman, albeit more of an energetic figure in the midfield rather than someone that would set tempo.

However, he doesn’t seem to be on their list at present, but the Canaries should be keeping an eye on his situation, given what could happen with McLean.

The 25-year-old’s future looks certain to be away from Nottingham Forest, as he’s fallen way down the pecking order. But the Premier League side may need to be realistic in what they try and get for the player, as he’s someone who hasn’t been playing a lot of football as of late.