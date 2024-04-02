David Wagner has confirmed Jonathan Rowe is set to miss Norwich City’s upcoming clash with Ipswich Town.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the German has issued an update on the winger’s availability.

A hamstring injury that he suffered in February against QPR has kept him out of the team for the last several weeks.

It was hoped he could make a return in time for the huge game against the Canaries’ bitter rivals this weekend.

He previously scored twice in the reverse meeting against the teams earlier this season, with his brace securing a point for Wagner’s team in a 2-2 draw.

It is looking increasingly likely that Rowe will miss the game at Carrow Road this Saturday.

It is set to be one of the biggest games of the entire Championship season, with both sides still fighting for key positions in the table.

Rowe’s absence will be a huge blow to the Norfolk outfit, with the forward proving to be a crucial part of the first team squad this campaign.

The 20-year-old emerged as a part of Wagner’s plans at the start of the term, and has become increasingly important.

Jon Rowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 2.53 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 2.89

He has contributed 12 goals and two assists from 28 appearances, with only Josh Sargent providing more goals to the team in the second division (all stats from Fbref).

Rowe has been key to the team’s push for a play-off place, with Wagner hoping to guide the club back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa were reportedly eyeing a move for the Norwich star during the January transfer window, but he remained at the club beyond the winter market.

However, injury early in February against QPR has ruled him out of action, missing each of the club’s last nine fixtures in the league.

Saturday’s game will be massive in the race for automatic promotion and the play-offs.

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently sixth in the table, but sit just four points clear of seventh place Coventry City, while also having played a game more.

Victory would be a huge step forward in their pursuit of a top six finish, with the club eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are top of the Championship table following a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton on Monday evening.

A win over their bitter rivals this weekend would put them one step closer to automatic promotion to the top flight.

Jon Rowe’s absence is a huge blow to Norwich

Ipswich will be wary of Norwich attempting potential mind games, and should plan for this weekend’s game with Rowe in mind, just in case.

But if he is definitely out of the game, then that’s a massive blow to Norwich.

His brace at Portman Road earlier this season highlights the issues he could cause to Kieran McKenna’s side this weekend if he was available.

Given the importance of this game, it will be hugely frustrating to Wagner that one of his best players won’t be available due to injury.