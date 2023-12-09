Highlights Abu Kamara has been thriving on loan at Portsmouth and Norwich should hold onto him instead of entertaining transfer offers.

His contract expires in 2025.

He could follow a similar path to Jonathan Rowe, who has thrived at Carrow Road this term.

David Wagner may not be every Norwich City supporter's cup of tea as head coach, but with three victories in his last four matches, it's hard to argue that he deserves to be given the boot from the Carrow Road dugout right now.

A few weeks back, the German was under serious pressure and with a new sporting director in the form of Ben Knapper arriving from Arsenal, the writing looked somewhat on the wall with a few more poor results.

However, with victories over Cardiff, QPR and Bristol City recently, the pressure has been taken off, and despite the criticism of the side under his management this season, Wagner is doing a few things right.

David Wagner is giving youth a chance

It's evident that despite the signing of experienced heads such as Shane Duffy, Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey over the summer, Wagner has been handing opportunities to a handful of younger players who have proven their worth.

Right-back Kellen Fisher, signed from non-league Bromley over the summer, has started to get opportunities in recent weeks in the Championship after starting three times in the EFL Cup, whilst centre-back Jaden Warner is another player who has made the step up for a couple of league showings.

The most prominent though is Jonathan Rowe, who wasn't exactly a hidden gem as he played 13 times off the bench in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season, but the following campaign saw him hit by multiple injuries.

Rowe has made up for lost time during the current campaign though - and after 17 Championship appearances - he has scored seven times for the Canaries.

The 20-year-old is providing pace and skill in wide areas and also good finishing, and there is another attacker on Norwich's books who is also showing those qualities away from Norfolk currently, and that is Abu Kamara.

Abu Kamara can be Norwich City's next Jonathan Rowe - but they shouldn't entertain selling him

Kamara is on loan at Portsmouth for the 2023-24 season after scoring freely at under-21 level in the Premier League 2 competition, with Pompey being his first real experience of men's football as he has just three first-team Norwich outings to his name.

Wagner decided to let the striker experience League One football though as opposed to bringing him into the first-team for the season, and a promotion battle with John Mousinho's side will be just what he needs.

Abu Kamara's Portsmouth League One Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big Chances Missed 3 Big Chances Created 4 Shots Per Game 1.1 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1 Fouled Per Game 0.8 Touches Per Game 30 (Stats Correct As Of December 7, 2023)

Kamara has four goals in all competitions and has mainly been playing out wide for the south coast club, and his performances are attracting attention from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk have reported this week that Brentford and German side Freiburg are both tracking the 20-year-old, who has a contract at Norwich until the summer of 2025, and that could be a potential head-turner for the forward, who turns 21 in July 2024.

From what Kamara is showing though in League One with Pompey, he should have a real future with Norwich, especially if they stay at Championship level next season, which would be the next natural step for the versatile attacker.

Just three months younger than Rowe though, it isn't like Kamara is an 18-year-old who is just breaking through. He is kicking on now though and Norwich must resist the transfer interest and convince him to sign a new deal.

The promise of first-team football next season could be enough to tempt Kamara into penning an extension with the club that he has already been with for 10 years, and the thought of Kamara on one wing and Rowe on the other is an exciting thought for Canaries supporters.