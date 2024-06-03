In 24 months at Carrow Road, Gabriel Sara has stunned Norwich City fans with his brilliance.

A crucial cog in former manager David Wagner's system, he contributed over 25 times last season and is now being touted to a move into one of Europe's top divisions.

Having signed for a reported £10 million, he has already paid off that cost in on-field performances. These performances, matched with two years left on his contract, will see the midfielder command a large fee from whoever is looking to sign him.

For the Norwich board, a key part of this deal will be the inclusion of a sell-on clause and the Canaries must use QPR's Eberechi Eze sale as a prime example.

Sara impresses in East Anglia

Having signed from São Paulo, the fee Norwich paid for the youngster was an incredibly high one for the Championship. But, it was undoubtedly worth it and this season he has taken off to new heights not many would have foreseen.

Playing predominantly in central or defensive midfield, his contributions have been staggering, with 13 goals and 12 assists across the league campaign. His goal tally is particularly impressive, with the Brazilian outscoring his expected number by 5.59.

A classically well-rounded midfielder, he will emerge anywhere on the pitch and is desperate to run the game in a bid to keep his team on the front foot. Ranking in the top five percent for midfielders in touches, chances created, successful passes and crosses, duels won and accurate long balls, he can do it all.

It was no surprise then that at the end of the season we saw the announcement that Sara would be given a place by the EFL in the Championship Team of the Year.

Gabriel Sara 2023-24 League Campaign Appearances 46 Goals 13 Assists 12 Touches 3525 Chances Created 119

Norwich must follow QPR blueprint

As the summer approaches, interest in Sara has begun to emerge. In April, GIVEMESPORT announced that Crystal Palace are currently leading the chase to sign Sara with a host of other Premier League clubs interested in the Brazilian.

Whilst interest from England's top flight has been heavy, certain clubs abroad are also believed to be monitoring the midfielder. One of these is understood by Calciomercato to be Daniele De Rossi's AS Roma, who have had a recent history of signing players from English clubs.

Whoever does decide to go in for Sara will be met by a hefty price tag. But, the Canaries board must take notice of the Eze to Crystal Palace transfer and ensure they include a substantial sell-on clause that will benefit them in the future.

With QPR able to entice the Eagles into including a 20% clause, the future looks bright for them as Eze is now commanding a fee believed to be in the region of £60 million.

At 24-years-old, Sara still has an unbelievable amount of potential and his current valuation of £30 million will only increase if he performs well at a higher level.

Additionally, a sale to Palace would likely make sense with Steve Parish being a shrewd investor who will ensure any future fee paid for the Brazilian will be of a sufficient amount.

Avoid Reading's Olise mistake

The clause included in Eze's sale to Palace was a really smart piece of business from the Hoops board. In contrast, Reading made a severe error when they sold Micheal Olise to the Eagles for just £8 million, with the Royals excluding any future percentage fee in the deal.

Olise's performances across the past few seasons have earned him many plaudits and, in a similar vein to Eze, he now commands a £60 million valuation. Had they included just up to 10%, a financially stricken club in Reading could have netted up to £6 million.

For Norwich City, foresight is crucial. If they are looking to run a sustainable club, any bonus on top of the initial £30 million is brilliant and could benefit them hugely in the future.