Norwich City's poor start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been compounded by their latest financial figures, which showed exactly why they had to cash in on one of their stars in the form of Andrew Omobamidele on transfer deadline day this past summer.

The Canaries suffered a before tax loss of £27.2 million for the 2022-23 season, having seemingly gambled on getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following the 2022 relegation from the top flight of English football.

Whilst parachute payments were received, the significant loss of television broadcast money was harmful to City's finances, and it meant that several first-team players departed for fees in the summer like Omobamidele and Max Aarons, with little of that re-invested into David Wagner's squad.

Wagner turned to more experienced individuals in the summer transfer window, although there is still youthful players in his squad here and there, and one of those in the form of Jonathan Rowe has been flourishing in the 2023-24 season.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023-24 season stats

Norwich supporters had glimpses of Rowe back in the 2021-22 season, with Dean Smith bringing him into the first-team squad whilst in the Premier League following impressive performances for their under-21's.

Playing 13 times in England's top flight and notching one assist, Rowe was expected to be a big player following the departure of Emi Buendia and the drop to the second tier, but it was a year of frustration for the attacker as he suffered from numerous injuries.

Rowe was restricted to just three Championship substitute appearances under Wagner at the back end of last season, but he impressed in pre-season and has been central to the German's plans ever since.

An ever-present in league action so far in this campaign, Rowe has scored seven times in 15 appearances, with many of his goals being somewhat unexpected due to the low xG (expected goals) figure, and including the EFL Cup he netted in five matches in a row to start 2023-24.

Jonathan Rowe's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Goals 7 Assists 1 xG (Expected Goals) 2.37 xA (Expected Assists) 0.96 Big Chances Missed 1 Goal Conversion 23% Touches Per Game 34 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.3

Being an exciting, attacking 20-year-old with caps under his belt for the England under-21's side though comes with some drawbacks for Norwich, and that is in the form of transfer interest.

What clubs are interested in Jonathan Rowe?

As revealed by TEAMtalk in October, a number of Premier League clubs had been scouting the winger, including Burnley, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

But it is perhaps Aston Villa's apparent interest in the youngster that is the most notable, just over a year after they signed Buendia from the Canaries for a big fee - the Argentinian of course is now sidelined though with a knee injury.

Unai Emery still has wide options such as Nicolo Zaniolo, Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby and John McGinn to choose from, so it's not as if Rowe could go there in January and get immediate game-time, but there is the potential scope for him to play for someone like Villa in the future.

What should Norwich City value Jonathan Rowe at?

Norwich however have to stand firm in one particular aspect - they cannot sell Rowe for anything less than £20 million.

Now, that figure could be hard to get considering going into the January transfer window, he will only have 18 months remaining on his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025, but they only have to look at what other young, exciting attacking players have gone for in recent years.

Keane Lewis-Potter for example, who shone at Hull City and scored 12 goals in 46 appearances in 2021-22 for the Tigers, signed for Brentford for a reported £16 million fee, which could rise to £20 million if add-ons are triggered.

Joao Pedro meanwhile, with 11 goals last season for Watford, secured a £30 million switch to Brighton, although he did have Premier League football under his belt before that.

To put the valuation into perspective, Norwich sold James Maddison for around the £20 million mark after he bossed the Championship, and Rowe is following a similar trajectory, even if they play in different positions in the final third.

So, if Rowe continues his good early season form into January, albeit he is part of a side that is faltering right now in the second tier, there will be an expectation that Premier League clubs will look to try and sign him due to his contract status.

If Norwich are going to be a serious club though with good business acumen, then they must hold out for that £20 million figure - even if it includes add-ons - if they are going to be parting company with their prized asset.