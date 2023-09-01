Highlights Andrew Omobamidele is set to sign for Nottingham Forest in a surprising last-minute deal, leaving Norwich City scrambling to find a replacement.

Nottingham Forest to sign Andrew Omobamidele

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Omobamidele all summer, with AC Milan among the clubs thought to have been tracking the Irishman.

It had seemed as though the 21-year-old was set to stay at Carrow Road though, as no deal had been agreed going into deadline day.

However, in a surprising late twist, Forest made a move for the player, and they agreed a £20m fee to sign Omobamidele, with the club now battling to get that done.

Norwich turn to Danny Batth

Of course, that has left Norwich with limited time to replace Omobamidele, who is the third choice defender.

But, journalist Connor Southwell has revealed that the Canaries are looking to bring in Batth, who is currently with Sunderland.

The former Wolves man was a key figure for the Black Cats as they reached the play-offs last season, but there has been suggestions he could leave all summer.

It’s no secret that the Wearside outfit are looking to build a younger squad, so it had been suggested the 32-year-old could move on, with the likes of Blackburn and Cardiff linked with the defender in the past.

Would this be a good signing for Norwich?

Obviously, the market is really restricted for the Canaries at this time, as they literally only had hours to find a replacement for Omobamidele, so they were going to have to be quick.

But, in Batth they would be getting someone with plenty of experience, know-how, and he could make a big impact on the team if he is needed to play.

It’s worth noting that Omobamidele wasn’t a regular for David Wagner this season, with Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson ahead of him in the pecking order, and the duo have done well, so it’s not like Norwich were desperate to get a centre-back in to help the team, although they obviously need cover, which Batth will provide.

Is this a blow for Sunderland?

Everyone knows Sunderland’s strategy in the market, and on the whole it has worked very well, so the key figures at the club deserve plenty of credit overall.

But, it still seems risky that they could lose such an experienced player at this late stage of the window. Batth is still capable of performing on the pitch, and he will also have been a valuable voice in the dressing room.

Mowbray hasn’t used Batth in the league this season, and if Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard stay fit, you could make a case to say he won’t be needed. Yet, the early season results haven’t been great, and some fans would have wanted Batth back in the XI if he stayed at the club.

So, it would be a loss, and it will be interesting to see how Sunderland cope over the coming months, and whether it’s a decision they regret - if it does go through in time.