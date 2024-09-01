Key Takeaways Stephen Fry and Delia Smith are famous Canaries supporters with deep ties to the club's history.

Hugh Jackman's support for Norwich City stems from his mother's roots in the city.

Ed Balls, a former politician, was also the Canaries' chairman during their time in the Premier League.

Championship side Norwich City are arguably most famous for their League Cup triumphs in 1962 and 1985, while the Canaries have also received recognition in recent years courtesy of stints in the Premier League.

While Norwich is now a name known by all football fans up and down the country, and indeed worldwide, Football League World takes a look at five of the club's most famous supporters.

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry is well known for his acting career, having starred in the likes of 1980s TV series Blackadder as well as films such as Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Fry also hosted popular quiz show QI from 2003 until retiring from that role in 2015, when he was replaced by author and former Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig.

As per BBC News, Fry is a club ambassador for the Canaries, and served as a director at Carrow Road for six years, between 2010 and 2016.

Delia Smith

Delia Smith, renowned for her work as a TV cook and cookery writer, is perhaps the most obvious name on this list due to the fact that she has held majority stakes in the Canaries since the 1990s alongside her husband Michael Wynn Jones.

However, in August it was reported that Smith and Wynn Jones had agreed to sell their shares in the Norfolk outfit to American businessman Mark Attanasio.

Smith and Wynn Jones are set to stand down from their roles on the Canaries' board of directors, with the duo becoming honorary life presidents of the club instead.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who played Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men film franchise, and also provided a voice role in the animated film Flushed Away.

Back in July, Jackman appeared on the One Show alongside Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, and told the programme why he supports the Canaries: "My mum was born and bred and lives in Norwich.

"I grew up in Australia, my parents emigrated.

"I remember being about seven and saying to my parents, 'I want to find a team.'

"Dad, where are you from?' He goes 'I'm from London'.

"I said, 'well what's the team?' He was like 'there are five teams'.

"I said 'mum where are you from?' She goes 'Norwich'.

"We haven't won a lot, we won the Milk Cup.

"It's OK.

"I'm here for the long run."

Ed Balls

Ed Balls is a prominent politician who served as a Labour Member of Parliament for Morley and Normanton between 2005 and 2010, and he went on to become the Shadow Secretary of State for Education in 2010 before holding other roles in the Shadow Cabinet, such as Shadow Home Secretary from 2010-11 and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2011-2015.

While Balls is best known for his political career, he was also the Canaries' chairman between 2015 and 2018, overseeing some of the club's time in the Premier League during the 2015/16 campaign.

Jake Humphrey

Football fans around the UK will be familiar with Jake Humphrey due to the fact that he formerly presented Champions League highlights on TNT Sports, then known as BT Sport.

Humphrey has also presented CBBC's Bamzooki as well as BBC Sport's Formula One coverage, and he currently hosts the High Performance Podcast.

According to BBC News, Humphrey supports the Canaries.