Norwich City midfielder poised for exit as significant interest emerges

Moritz Leitner is likely to leave Norwich City in the coming weeks as clubs from the Championship and in Germany plot a move fro the midfielder.

The 27-year-old joined the Canaries in January 2018 and played 29 times as Daniel Farke’s men secured promotion to the Premier League a year later. However, he made just nine top-flight appearances as the team were relegated in the previous campaign.

And, with Farke refreshing the squad with plenty of new additions, including Kieran Dowell, in recent weeks, it seems as though Leitner has no future at Carrow Road.

That was reinforced by reporter Nick Mashiter, who revealed on Twitter that there is growing interest in the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Plenty of Championship and Bundesliga interest in #ncfc Moritz Leitner. An exit from Carrow Road best for all parties. — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) August 29, 2020

“Plenty of Championship and Bundesliga interest in #ncfc Moritz Leitner. An exit from Carrow Road best for all parties.”

Whilst there was no mention of a fee for the player, Leitner still has two years left on his contract with Norwich so they aren’t in a position where they have to sell, although Farke clearly needs to trim the squad.

The verdict

It has been a very busy few weeks for Norwich, with Farke and the recruitment team making some big decisions and the new signings look impressive.

However, they now have a bloated squad and exits are inevitable, with Leitner one of those who seems way down the pecking order.

So, a transfer would appear to suit all parties and the fact there is a lot of interest in the player suggests a move could be sorted reasonably quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.