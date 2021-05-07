Norwich City midfielder linked with European move ahead of summer transfer window

Norwegian side Rosenborg are set for talks over a potential deal to sign Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey.

It has already been revealed that both Tettey and Mario Vrancic will leave the Canaries in the summer, when their contracts reach a conclusion.

Tettey has been with Norwich City since 2012, and has gone on to make 262 appearances in total for the Championship side.

But he has found regular minutes hard to come by at times in the 2020/21 season, and made 21 appearances in all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side.

It was a season to remember for Norwich this term, as they clinched promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has recently revealed that there will always be a role available to Tettey if he wishes to be involved with the club in the future.

“For Alex to have achieved what he has over his nine-year spell at the club is phenomenal. He will of course be rightly remembered as a Norwich City legend.

“We will always have a role for Alex at this football club and, should he wish, we will help and support him with the next stage of his career when he feels the time is right.

Rosenborg boss Age Hareide has revealed that he is keen to see Tettey postpone his retirement plans, and sign for them for them in the summer transfer window, with both parties set for talks.

“I have previously read that Alexander would give up after Norwich, but by all means, if we could get him to extend his career for the rest of the season,” Hareide told TV 2 (quotes sourced from Pink Un).

“Alexander is a player I know incredibly well. He is a super guy and wonderful to have in the environment.”

Tettey and his Norwich City side are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Barnsley, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Farke’s side at Oakwell.

Did these players make more than 100 appearances for Norwich City or not?

1 of 18 Jonny Howson? More Less

The Verdict:

This could prove to be the ideal move for Tettey.

It didn’t come as a surprise to see him leaving the club when his contract reaches a conclusion this summer, as he’s not featured enough to warrant a new deal with Daniel Farke’s side.

He’s been a fantastic servant to the club over the years, and played a key role in the club’s two promotion-winning campaigns whilst he was at Carrow Road.

Having started his professional career with Rosenborg, you would imagine that he’ll be tempted to finish his career with them.