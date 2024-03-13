Norwich City are hunting down a return to the Premier League.

The Canaries have had a slightly up and down campaign, but now find themselves as firm candidates to finish in the play-offs after riding a bumpy road to get there.

They have won 17 of their 37 league games this season, and under the management of David Wagner they are looking to return to the top flight despite criticism of the German boss earlier on in the season.

Goals have not been an issue, with the likes of Jonathan Rowe, Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara regularly finding the back of the net, but it is their defence that has led to their inconsistency.

Norwich have the joint-worst defensive record in the top half of the table, having conceded 54 goals in 37 games.

Thankfully, their attackers have been in fine form this season, but because of this, they may be at risk of losing one or two key players, and one of those is their top scorer in the form of Rowe.

The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals in all competitions and has produced some cracking performances when his side have needed him most in his first real full season as a first-team player that has been making an impact, having made a number of Premier League cameos a few years ago.

Jonathan Rowe could depart Norwich City in the summer

Following a stunning first half of the season, Rowe received plenty of interest from several clubs ahead of January, including some in the Premier League.

According to talkSPORT, David Moyes was keen on bringing the 20-year-old to West Ham in January, and as well as this, Aston Villa were said to be heavily interested in the player, as per The Telegraph journalist John Percy.

The transfer links were strong and it was looking likely that Norwich could lose their star man in the January window, but luckily for them, he remained at Carrow Road until at least the end of the season.

Sadly, Rowe has been on the sidelines for Norwich since the start of February, and according to manager, David Wagner, it is quite a serious hamstring injured that could sideline the youngster for months.

Despite this, many clubs may remain interested in signing Rowe in the summer, especially if Norwich do not get promoted from the Championship.

If this does happen, the Canaries will have to find a competent replacement, but they may already have one on the books in the form of Borja Sainz.

Borja Sainz could already be Norwich Citys's Jon Rowe replacement

Sainz signed for Norwich in the summer from Turkish outfit Giresunspor, and for the first few months he only received sporadic game time in the Championship.

However, over the last few weeks and months, he really appears to be finding his feet as part of the Canaries attack, and is looking like a real handful for defenders across the division.

So far, he has scored six goals in all competitions this season, including a rocket at Anfield in an FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Sainz came on as a substitute in that game and hardly looked out of place against one of the best sides in Europe.

Borja Sainz's Norwich City Championship Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 24 Average Minutes Per Game 56 Goals 4 Shots Per Game 1.3 Big Chances Missed 2 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 30.8 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Stats Correct As Of March 12, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Last weekend's thrashing over Rotherham United is just one example of Sainz's promising talent.

His goal in the 32nd minute to make it 3-0 was one of the best of the weekend in the division as his powerful effort flew into the top corner - something he has done on a few occasions now in a Norwich shirt.

Not only did Sainz score a screamer, but he completed four key passes and looked to provide some dangerous creativity from the left-flank.

With Rowe out injured, Sainz has really stepped up and proved himself in that wing role, which is something Norwich should bear in mind if their prized asset does depart in the summer.

Another solution to the potential void left by Rowe could be 20-year-old Abu Kamara.

The young attacker is currently on loan at League One leaders Portsmouth from Carrow Road and has scored six goals and assisted seven in the third tier so far this season.

His versatility could be key for Norwich next season as he is able to play on either wing, and he could work alongside Sainz in order to replace Rowe.

Kamara is seemingly ready for the step-up to regular Championship football, and could prove to be a vital asset for David Wagner's side next season, showing that life after Rowe may not be so bad after all.