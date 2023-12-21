Highlights Norwich City's Jon Rowe has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Rowe's standout performances have led to speculation about his future and a potential high transfer fee.

Norwich may face bids for Rowe in the January transfer window, causing nervousness for the club and its fans.

Norwich City travelled to high-flying rivals Ipswich Town in their previous fixture, and came away with a point thanks to a brace from Jon Rowe.

The two bitter rivals met for the first time in nearly five years in the East Anglia derby, which certainly heightened anticipation ahead of the face off at Portman Road, in a clash that finished 2-2.

Norwich have had the better of recent fixtures and Ipswich have not beaten the Canaries since 2009, but their fortunes heading into the game have been very different this season.

Things have not been quite as rosy for the visitors with David Wagner's job coming under threat due to a poor run during September and October, but a recent resurgence, including four wins in their last six games prior to that draw, had helped them get back on track just in time for their Portman Road visit.

Wagner's men are back in mid-table after taking 14 points from 21 available, having lost five of their previous six matches prior to that.

Rowe has been a key player in their recent form, and continued his blistering form with his double against Norwich.

Jon Rowe's career stats - as of 14/12/23* Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City* 40 11 3 Norwich City U-21 31 11 7 England U-21* 2 1 0

Jon Rowe's Premier League interest

The 20-year-old is unsurprisingly catching the eye of Premier League sides such as Aston Villa and Crystal Palace this season.

Having joined Norwich as an 11-year-old, Rowe shone in the youth academy in East Anglia, being nominated for awards such as the Premier League 2's Player of the Month in December 2021, which was enough for Dean Smith to award him with a first-team debut in the midst of their dismal 2021/22 campaign.

Featuring 12 times for the Canaries that year, he could've been expected to play more minutes last season - though only three games transpired, leaving the winger in the dark over his future at Carrow Road. Since then, he has not looked back and would likely command a large fee, which could increase further by the end of the season with further game-time and development.

Rowe has enjoyed his true breakout campaign for the Canaries, featuring in 20 of their opening 22 games of the season. It has therefore come as no surprise that Rowe is on the radar of some high level clubs, as TEAMtalk claimed that Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Sheffield United are all keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

The latest update from Football Insider has revealed that it’s Villa who are pushing the hardest to sign Rowe in the ‘coming windows’ to bolster their attacking line.

However, more recent reports have suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers had a £15 million bid turned down for the Norwich City star, according to The Sun.

Norwich's Jon Rowe dilemma

Rowe's current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and, after playing such a key role in their fast start to the season, he has been able to back that up further, with his brace against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon in front of the Sky cameras potentially allowing him to generate more interest ahead of the January window.

It comes at a bad time for Norwich fans, just ahead of the winter market opening, with his stock rising by the game amid those links to Wolves, Villa, and others. Norwich may have to brace themselves for further bids for their young star who is continuing to underline his quality.

It wouldn't be the first time in recent years that they would be selling one of their young stars, with Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele both departing the club for Premier League football in the summer.

With 18 months on his deal, and Rowe's form red-hot, January may be a month of nervousness rather than excitement for the Canaries and their supporters.