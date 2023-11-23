Norwich City couldn't keep the pace with the Sky Bet Championship's top-six last season, failing to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

By the end of the campaign they'd turned to David Wagner and drifted to a 13th placed finish, some seven points off the play-offs following three defeats on the spin to end the season.

Wagner will have entered 2023/24 hoping to steer Norwich back into promotion contention, as they bid to avoid falling into the cycle of struggling to get out of the Championship.

Despite rubbing shoulders with some big hitters in the EFL this season, Norwich remain a popular pick for TV coverage.

Where to watch the Championship

Once again, Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for the EFL in 2023/24. As per their official press release in May 2023, they will retain those rights until the end of the 2028/29 season at least.

They said: "EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period with over 1,000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement.

"Running from season 2024/25 to season 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices."

Highlights of all EFL fixtures are available on ITV.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Norwich City TV fixtures selected by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have selected their feature games for the remainder of 2023 now.

Wagner's side are Sky's featured game on Tuesday 28th November when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford (20:00).

The next time that the Canaries are a feature on Sky after that comes in mid-December when we are treated to the first East Anglian Derby between Norwich and Ipswich Town on Saturday 16th December at Portman Road (12:30).

Norwich City on Sky Sports' Red Button

There is additional TV broadcast for midweek Championship fixtures even if they aren't selected as Sky Sports' featured games.

Norwich feature on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button once in the remainder of 2023 on Wednesday 13th December against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough (19:45).

Norwich City upcoming TV games Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Watford v Norwich City 28/11/23 20:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City (Red Button) 13/12/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Norwich City 16/12/23 12:30

Where to watch Norwich City abroad

Canaries TV - Norwich's in-house streaming service - offers international broadcast of all Championship fixtures.

The EFL's ruling states: "All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast.

"Sky Bet Championship matches selected for international broadcast during Championship midweeks can still be streamed internationally, apart from in the following territories:

Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, USA, Turkey, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Andorra, Monaco, Clipperton, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, La Reunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Wallis and Futuna."