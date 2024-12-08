Aside from three relegation seasons in the Premier League, Norwich City have spent the majority of the last decade in the Championship.

But they likely wouldn’t have had those chances in the top flight at all, were it not for their incredible hit rate in the transfer market.

This list includes signings from Brazil to Denmark, and everywhere in between.

Without further ado, let’s look at six signings where Norwich really hit the jackpot…

Teemu Pukki

Few have arrived at Carrow Road and stamped their name on the club like Teemu Pukki.

Arriving on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby, the Finland international went on to make 210 appearances for the Canaries, netting 88 goals and providing a further 29 assists and playing a key role in two promotion-winning campaigns.

There would be no complaints if the club had spent millions on him initially, but the fact he arrived at a free makes the deal even sweeter.

Gabriel Sara

Norwich spotted Gabriel Sara turning out for Sao Paulo in Brazil and gambled £6million on the fact that he could recreate his form in England.

There was no doubting his success, turning out 96 times, scoring 21 times and providing 17 assists.

Not only that, but Norwich then flipped him to Turkish side Galatasaray just two years later for a fee believed to be in the region of £20million, netting a tidy profit in the process.

Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia was not the Premier League household name he is today when Norwich picked him up in the summer of 2018.

His greatest contributions to that point had come in the Spanish second tier, so even his relatively small £1million fee to get him out of Getafe may have seemed a little outlandish.

Buendia's career prior to Villa move, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Norwich City 121 24 41 Cultural Leonesa 42 7 12 Getafe 40 3 1 Getafe B 34 7 1

How wrong a notion that would prove to be, however, when he came in and scored eight goals and added 17 assists in all competitions in his first season at Carrow Road, before tempting Aston Villa to make a club-record £33million swoop for the creator a few years later, another massive money spinner for the Canaries.

James Maddison

Norwich did have past experience picking up attacking midfielders and selling them on for substantial fees, having done the same with James Maddison a few years earlier.

They signed the now-Tottenham man early in 2016 from Coventry City, before loaning him back to the Sky Blues for the remainder of the season.

He’d play just one full season for the Canaries, in 2017/18, but what a season it was, scoring 14, assisting eight and drawing another massive bid, this time £20million from Leicester City in 2018, to add to Norwich’s collection.

Ben Godfrey

Many of Norwich’s other jackpot signings came from well-established sides, usually in the top two divisions of a major footballing country, but for Ben Godfrey, they dipped into the non-league market and plucked the defender from York City for £150k.

It would take some time, and a loan to Shrewsbury Town, for Godfrey to properly break into the side, but once he did, in the 2018/19 season, there was no stopping him.

Two seasons as a key member of the Canaries’ backline saw him draw the attention of Everton, who splashed £20million to take him to Goodison Park in 2020.

Grant Holt

Much like Teemu Pukki who succeeded him, Grant Holt will be one of the first names mentioned when talking legendary Norwich players.

Signed from Shrewsbury for £400k, Holt’s goals dug the club out of League One, then boosted them straight through the Championship the season after to land, and maintain, Premier League football.

In 168 appearances across those divisions for the Canaries, he scored 78 goals, provided 35 assists, and delivered memories to a club that would have seemed like a pipe dream when he first arrived.

They’ll likely never spend their money so well again.