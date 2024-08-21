Highlights Marseille have won the race for Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe.

They could pay up to £17m for him in total.

The French side have beaten Leeds United and Rennes to his signature.

Marseille have struck an agreement to sign Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

This is according to John Percy, who believes an initial £14m agreement has been reached, in a deal that will see the Canaries' star make the move to the French top division.

Rowe, 21, had been chased by a number of teams this summer, with Leeds United thought to have been interested in getting a deal over the line for him after losing Crysencio Summerville.

Stade Rennais were also believed to be in the mix for him, having already poached Glen Kamara and Jordan James from the EFL earlier this summer.

However, they have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the Englishman, who hasn't appeared at all for Norwich this term, having been the subject of major transfer speculation.

This is a shame for Johannes Hoff Thorup's side, who saw Rowe shine last term and become one of the most threatening wide players in the Championship.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 13 Assists 4

Rowe is just one of several key players that have already been linked with a move away from Carrow Road this summer, with Gabriel Sara and Adam Idah making permanent moves to Galatasaray and Celtic.

Abu Kamara could potentially follow them out of the exit door, having handed in a transfer request, and interest in Josh Sargent can't be ruled out before the end of the summer window either.

Potentially under siege from other clubs as they look to retain some of their key assets, they may be in a strong negotiating position considering they have already raised a sizeable amount from player sales in recent weeks, but that hasn't prevented a deal for Rowe being struck.

Marseille set to sign Jonathan Rowe

The Ligue 1 outfit have struck an agreement to sign Rowe, according to Percy.

And the same journalist believes the French club will pay £14m, with a further £3m in bonuses and a sell-on clause being negotiated into the deal.

The player is set to fly out to France tonight to undergo a medical, before putting the finishing touches on his move to Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Once a move is officially confirmed, the Canaries may then have the opportunity to spend more money in the transfer market, having recently struck an eight-figure deal to sign Ante Crnac.

Norwich City must bring in a replacement for Jonathan Rowe

With several key players leaving Carrow Road this summer, Thorup needs to be given the option of spending a decent amount of the fee that will be generated from Rowe's sale.

Some promising players have come in this summer and Forson Amankwah looks to be a very shrewd addition, but it's clear that there's plenty more work to be done.

Even if Crnac comes in, it seems clear that more quality will be required in the final third, especially if Kamara also leaves.

It looks set to be a very busy time for the Canaries in the transfer market.

And the board must give Thorup the backing he needs to make his squad as strong as possible before the window closes.