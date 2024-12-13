This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City owner Mark Attanasio has been urged to undertake a significant January transfer window, with up to three additions desired in order to improve the squad currently at the disposal of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries have been in mixed form this term under the Dane, who took over during the off-season following the departure of David Wagner. Norwich are certainly among the stronger sides in the Championship but haven't underlined their promotion credentials on a consistent basis just yet, and the January window may well determine just where they end up come the end of the season.

Norwich are very much fighting for a play-off spot at this moment in time and have been one of the most potent attacking outfits throughout the division, although they've struggled defensively and there are understandable concerns about the squad depth. Throup has already had to contend with injury crises so far and the most notable blow came to star striker Josh Sargent, who hasn't played since October and is not expected to be back in action until the new year.

The American forward returned 16 strikes from 28 league appearances last time out and had directly contributed to nine goals in twelve matches prior to his injury, but the options behind him are awfully thin on the ground and that may force Attanasio's hand when January rolls around.

We asked our resident Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, to name one transfer demand he expects Thorup to put down on the table for Attanasio next month.

Zeke believes a striker should be targeted - a feeling perhaps fueled by Sargent's injury record - although he's doubtful about whether Norwich will heed that concern, while he also thinks Thorup could ask Attanasio for another winger and a new defensive midfielder, too.

"I think it is clear we will make a signing or two," Zeke told Football League World.

"I don't think there are going to be many, but from what Attanasio has said in interviews, there is money there. But it's only going to be spent on the right player, which is a really good thing.

"I'd much rather that than splashing money willy-nilly on players you're not really that keen on. I do think there are going to be some outgoings and we'll obviously have to replace them.

"I would probably go for a striker, but I'm not sure that will happen, and a winger. And then a defensive midfielder, but that one never happens."

Retaining Borja Sainz is Mark Attanasio's most important Norwich City transfer task in January

While Zeke is perfectly right to bang the drum for potential incomings, it's hard to ignore that Norwich's chief call of duty next month is retaining Borja Sainz at all costs.

The Spanish winger has been a class apart at Carrow Road, offering consistent star quality and a rich source of goals. Sainz remains the Championship's leading goalscorer at the time of writing with a mightily-impressive return of 15 strikes from just 20 appearances, and it's no surprise he's seemingly attracting interest.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of December 13 Appearances 20 Goals 15 xG 8.39 Shots 64 Assists 3 xA 2.28 Chances created 19 Successful dribbles 41 Dribble success rate 45.3% Touches in opposition box 93

Reports suggest Norwich do not want to lose him despite interest. Attanasio himself has bullishly reiterated the club's stance, and they clearly aren't intending on sanctioning a sale, but it's always going to be a huge cause for concern and it really wouldn't come as all that much of a shock to see Sainz prized away from Norfolk if any suitors can stump up the required funds.