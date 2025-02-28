Carlton Palmer believes that Norwich City winger Borja Sainz is more likely to leave the club than teammate Marcelino Nunez in the coming months, with less than 18 months left on both of their contracts and extension talks reportedly planned for each ahead of the summer.

The Canaries have been inconsistent under Johannes Hoff Thorup throughout this term but are still well in with a chance of a top-six finish in the Championship this season, with both Sainz and Nunez playing huge parts in their successes up to now.

Sainz was a standout in the second tier in the opening stages of this season, with his 15 league goals firing him to the top of the second-tier scoring charts, and he has attracted transfer attention from the likes of Napoli and Girona as a result of his impressive performances.

Chilean international Nunez has been influential in the middle of the park at Carrow Road since he joined from Universidad Catolica in August 2022, and it would be a huge blow to lose him at any point this summer or next. Norwich reportedly rejected a £7 million bid for his services from Everton in the recent January window.

Carlton Palmer offers Borja Sainz, Marcelino Nunez verdict amid new contract talks

Norwich may not win promotion to the Premier League this season, but their long-term hopes of going up absolutely hinge on keeping players like Sainz and Nunez around at Carrow Road.

That means that they must immediately address the duo's respective contract situations though, with both of their deals set to expire in 2026. The Canaries' sporting director, Ben Knapper, has this week revealed to the PinkUn that conversations with both players are ongoing, and the club is "relaxed" about each of their futures as it stands.

Palmer believes that Norwich have made a mistake in letting both Sainz and Nunez get to this point without a contract extension, and he thinks that the former is more likely to leave this summer amid serious interest from top-flight clubs in England and abroad.

“I really can’t believe that they have got down to the last 18 months of their contracts, these two players. It really does put them in a difficult position," Palmer told FLW.

“Both players have been key to Johannes Hoff Thorup’s system this season, with Norwich just four points off a play-off place in 10th. Sainz has netted 15 Championship goals, while Nunez has been a crucial midfield cog.

“It’s going to be very difficult for the club, as it is for any when a player gets down to the last 18 months of their contract.

“If Norwich City can’t tie them down to a new deal, then they’ll have to sell them in the summer transfer window.

“It’s difficult to see how this plays out. It’s one of those things for the club; they have to get them signed on by the summer, or sell them, or they risk losing them for free.

“It’ll be interesting to see. I think the likelihood is that one may stay and the other may leave. I think Sainz is the one that is probably most likely to go, while Nunez might sign a new contract. That’s just my opinion.

“They could lose both players, because they’ve put themselves in this position. It’s going to be very, very difficult for Norwich to keep both players, I’m sure of that.”

Norwich City must make big decisions on both Borja Sainz and Marcelino Nunez soon

Spanish winger Sainz's season has certainly faltered as of late, as he had failed to score in any of his eight outings before his December suspension for spitting, and is yet to have much of an impact in the games since his return. He is still a huge asset to Norwich though, and teams will continue to be interested in securing his signature regardless.

The 24-year-old was electric in the early parts of the campaign and picked up the Championship Player of the Month award for both September and October, and registered 15 goals and two assists in the first 18 league games of the season.

That sort of form does not disappear overnight, and Norwich must make a decision soon over whether they want to sell or keep him this summer, no matter what happens regarding his contract situation. The interest from top-flight clubs from across Europe does make it feel somewhat inevitable that he will push for a move if the Canaries don't go up this term.

Nunez's situation offers the same predicament, but it does seem as if it is more clear as to what kind of outcome could be reached in the coming months. He is a very important figure in Hoff Thorup's midfield, but there has been much less interest in his signature since the season began compared to his Spanish teammate Sainz.

Marcelino Nunez's Norwich City 2023/24 statistics Appearances 42 Starts 30 Goals 2 Assists 3

With that in mind, it would not be a surprise to see him extend his contract at Carrow Road ahead of next season. Sainz, however, seems less likely to want to stay at the club, and so it could be best for all parties for him to seal a big-money move in the summer.

Norwich will want whatever is set to happen, to happen quickly, as they will need to get their priorities in order ahead of next season, where they will likely want to stage a real push for promotion with a settled squad under Hoff Thorup.