Norwich City man’s situation becomes clearer as League Two outfit reveal transfer stance

Norwich City winger Josh Martin will not be joining Doncaster Rovers on a permanent deal this summer.

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey has admitted that the club will be unable to afford to pay the fee that the Canaries are seeking for Martin.

McSheffrey has suggested that Martin has been made available for a permanent transfer by Norwich and is currently attracting interest from other clubs as well being on Rovers’ radar.

Following a temporary spell at MK Dons, the 20-year-old returned to Carrow Road in January before being loaned out to Doncaster.

Martin went on to produce some encouraging performances for Rovers in League One.

In the 20 appearances that he made for McSheffrey’s side, the winger managed to find the back of the net on four occasions whilst he also provided three assists.

Norwich and Doncaster are both set to compete in lower divisions next season compared to the previous campaign as they suffered relegation earlier this year.

Making reference to Martin, McSheffrey has admitted that although Rovers would like to sign him on loan, they do not possess the funds required to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey said: “I know he’s available.

“Norwich want a fee.

“There are clubs interested in him; I’ve had a couple of calls from managers asking what his character’s like, his qualities and whether he’d be good value to their squad. “I have to be honest with them and say he was good for us at the level.”

McSheffrey later added: “If clubs don’t buy him, then will he become available on loan again?

“I’m sure he would.

“If we get him, it would be a real bonus. “But at the minute we’ve kind of ruled it out because it’s not something that’s feasible.” The Verdict When you consider that Martin has only made 16 appearances for Norwich’s senior team, it is hardly a surprise that they are willing to listen to offers for him this summer. With Martin’s contract set to expire in 2023, the current transfer window represents a good opportunity for the Canaries to seal a reasonable fee for him. Although Doncaster are unable to submit a suitable offer for Martin, he may become the subject of bids from other sides in the coming weeks. Having illustrated that he is capable of producing some positive performances in League One, the winger ought to be seeking a move to a team in this division if he wants to call time on his spell at Norwich.