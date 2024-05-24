Norwich City are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of David Wagner.

Despite Wagner being under significant pressure from supporters following a poor start to the season, the Canaries enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign as they finished sixth in the table.

However, Norwich's promotion hopes were ended as they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road in their play-off semi-final second leg last Thursday night, and Wagner was dismissed less than 24 hours after the game.

In the statement announcing Wagner's departure, Sporting Director Ben Knapper revealed that the club are hoping to make an appointment in the "near future", and a number of managers have been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

As speculation continues to gather pace about who will be next in the hot seat at Carrow Road, we rounded up all the latest news on the Canaries' managerial search.

Norwich hold talks with Will Still

According to Talk Norwich City and BBC Norfolk's Chris Reeve, Norwich have held talks with former Reims boss Will Still.

Still made the headlines when he took charge of Reims at the age of 30 last season, and he went unbeaten in his first 17 league games.

Reims finished last season in 11th place in Ligue 1, and they made a decent start to this campaign, but following a run of just two wins in 14 games, Still left the club by mutual consent earlier this month.

Will Still's record as Reims head coach (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 65 25 19 21 38.46%

Still has also been linked with the vacant managerial position at Sunderland, but despite his availability, the Black Cats' interest does not seem to have progressed, and he has now emerged on the Canaries' radar.

It is claimed that Still is one of the candidates that Norwich have held discussions with, and he is believed to have been at the club's Lotus Training Centre earlier this week.

Pascal Jansen interest

Another name in the frame for the Norwich job is former AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen, as per The Sun.

Jansen has been out of work since being sacked by AZ in January after over four years at the helm, during which time he won 94, drew 26 and lost 42 of his 162 games in charge, giving him an impressive win percentage of 58.02%.

AZ recorded a third-placed finish under Jansen in the 2020-21 season, earning them a place in the Europa League, and they finished fifth and fourth respectively over the next two seasons, qualifying for the Europa Conference League on both occasions.

The Canaries may have to move quickly if they want to land Jansen's signature as he is said to be in talks with a number of clubs currently, including Spartak Moscow and Lech Poznan.

Jansen is on Norwich's list of candidates, but with Knapper "yet to make a firm decision" on who he would like to take over at Carrow Road, Norwich could miss out on the 51-year-old.

Johannes Hoff Thorup, Steve Cooper and Liam Rosenior latest

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Norwich were in "advanced talks" to appoint FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager.

Thorup spent time as an academy coach and assistant manager at the Danish club before taking over as manager in January 2023, and he has won 34, drawn 16 and lost 16 of his 66 games in charge so far.

The Canaries reportedly lined the 35-year-old up prior to Wagner's sacking, and a breakthrough in negotiations was said to be close, but there has been no further progress since the report emerged on Tuesday.

While it seems Thorup is in contention, one name that can be ruled out is former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper was sacked by Forest in December with the club sitting just above the Premier League relegation zone, and according The Sun, he was "sounded out" by the Canaries, but he is not interested in the role.

The Times report that Liam Rosenior, who was surprisingly dismissed by Hull City earlier this month despite leading them to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, "could emerge as an option", but it looks as though the 39-year-old is not among the leading candidates at this point.