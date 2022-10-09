Norwich City manager Dean Smith left angered by key moments v Preston

Norwich City manager Dean Smith was left angered by his side after they lost 3-2 at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

It was the first Championship defeat for the Canaries in nine games as they were beaten by the league’s lowest scorers.

Prior to this game, Preston had scored just four goals this season and had failed to score more than once in a game.

However, it seemed Norwich were trying the best to change that as they allowed Preston to score three goals in a game where they struggled to control for large periods.

Norwich did take the lead though through Josh Sargent after two minutes but Preston equalised just before half-time through Emil Riis.

Riis got his second before Norwich equalised through Gabriel Sara late in the game but Troy Parrott netted the winner just four minutes later.

It left Dean Smith angry with the former Brentford and Aston Villa boss believing the game should have been over in the first half.

Speaking to Norfolk Live, Smith said: “Start we wanted. Game should be over after 20 minutes. Our attacking play in that spell was what we wanted.

“Then we give away two, maybe even three, sloppy goals. That is very unlike us. We still created chances but I am annoyed, disappointed, frustrated. We don’t normally do that. Which is what makes me a little bit angry because that is not like us.”

Smith also took aim at the Preston players and officials for time wasting: “They slowed it down at every opportunity. I don’t blame them, I blame the officials for not dealing with that. The officiating for delaying was really poor.”

The defeat means Norwich stay second behind Sheffield United on goal difference.

The Verdict

It wasn’t a good day at the office for Norwich with Smith right to be frustrated.

Missed chances at key times has thwarted Norwich this season and it came back to bite them in this game after failing to heed warnings from the Blackpool game last weekend.

It gives Smith a lot to work on but the positive aspect is they are still a threat, they are still creating without lacking complete control of games.