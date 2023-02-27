Norwich City manager David Wagner issues Marquinhos verdict that Arsenal supporters will love

Norwich City extended their unbeaten run to four matches on Saturday afternoon when they saw off relegation-threatened Cardiff 2-0 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries secured their third home victory in succession by dispatching of the Bluebirds, with first half goals from Brazilian duo Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos within a four minute period securing all three points for David Wagner’s side.

That result kept Norwich within a point of the top six, and it also represented a first appearance and a goal for the aforementioned Marquinhos.

Norfolk was the destination chosen by Premier League leaders Arsenal to send the winger to for his first stint out on loan – the 19-year-old had played six times for the Gunners in all competitions since his summer arrival from Sao Paulo but opted to let him get further experience elsewhere before returning to the first-team squad for next season.

The teenager has had to bide his time to make his first appearance, with two matches as an unused substitute and missing out on the squad completely three times due to injury, but he marked his debut Norwich outing with an assist for Sara before he fired home an Onel Hernandez cross inside the box.

City head coach Wagner has praised the 19-year-old’s ability and attitude having had to wait his time to make his first appearance, and it seems like there will be many more to come in the absence of Kieran Dowell, who has been sidelined for two months.

“We’ve seen enough in training that we have the belief and the confidence to give him the shirt,” Wagner said, per Pink Un.

“I think he paid it back.

“You can’t ask for more in your first game than a first start, first goal, first assist, even if we know, and he knows as well, we have a lot of work to do with him. I’m very pleased for him.

“He’s a very calm guy, and a very smart guy as well. He understands football and he understood as well what happened so far. We should not forget he is very young, just 19, and when he came here he got injured and it took a little bit of time.

“Now we all together can look forward to working with him.

“I wanted to give him game time on Tuesday (against Birmingham), but he wasn’t the first choice for the substitutions the way that game developed.”

The Verdict

Marquinhos arrived at Arsenal over the summer as a promising talent, and there’s clearly high hopes for him considering he’s already played six times for the Gunners.

But the loan move to Norwich could be the making of him – going up against Championship full-backs for the next few months will toughen him up at the very least and get him acclimatised to English football.

Competition is tough at Arsenal right now, so getting regular minutes in the second tier is better than playing under-21’s football, and already in his first appearance he is proving his worth to Norwich.

With the way that David Wagner likes to play football as well, Marquinhos should continue to flourish at Carrow Road, with Arsenal fans holding a keen interest in his development.