Norwich City man secures transfer deal with League One club

Norwich City’s assortment of young players out on loan this season has grown even larger as midfielder Daniel Adshead has secured a move to League One side Gillingham for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old became Rochdale’s youngest ever player at the age of 16 back in 2017, and two years later he was snapped up by the Canaries for an undisclosed fee after making just 11 league appearances for Dale.

Adshead is yet to make his debut for Norwich and in the 2020-21 season he went on loan to Dutch outfit Telstar, where he played 28 times in Holland’s second tier.

He’s set to gain more EFL experience though under Steve Evans at the Priestfield, and he will add to a midfield and a team that has yet to really get going so far with two draws and a loss from three league encounters.

Evans opted to play with a diamond midfield in a 1-1 midweek draw with AFC Wimbledon and more strength in depth was required if they are going to continue with that system, and Adshead fits the bill in terms of a creative midfielder.

The Verdict

It’s hard to get a gauge on what Adshead’s ability level is like in terms of the Football League pyramid, and a full season out in Holland’s second tier doesn’t help much either.

However he was highly coveted a couple of years ago, with the likes of Man City, Manchester United and even Barcelona were watching Adshead when he was a Rochdale player, according to The Mirror.

Adshead clearly has natural talent but he is a slight figure and there’s a chance he could be outmuscled by bigger midfielders in League One.

That isn’t always the case though and his class may be able to shine through at the Gills, especially if he’s given some creative freedom.