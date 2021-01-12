Norwich City man reveals he’s looking for new club after tough Carrow Road spell

Norwich City man Moritz Leitner has committed himself to remaining professional at Carrow Road despite the lack of game time he’s endured in the recent past at the club.

The Yellows are looking to bounce back into the Premier League and have a good chance of doing so at the first time of asking after a bright first-half of the Championship campaign.

Leitner, though, had it made clear to him at the start of the season that he would continue to not play a part and we have not seen him in a Norwich shirt for a year now.

As revealed by Nick Mashiter, however, Leitner is not letting it get to him and he will remain professional throughout this period in the cold, though he admits his agent has been looking for new clubs for him:

Leitner said: “My agent is in contact with various associations, there are exciting projects and discussions. But we should only talk about it in concrete terms when there are facts to report. This is also what I understand by professionalism.” #ncfc — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) January 12, 2021

The Verdict

Fair play to Leitner for being so honest and, in truth, being more than professional enough in his situation.

Many players would have thrown their toys out of the pram had they been shunned as long as he has but he remains with his head firmly screwed on.

Naturally, he’ll want to be playing and he’ll just be hoping to get a new club lined up as soon as possible to he can start to revive his career.