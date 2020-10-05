Norwich City man nearing exit

Norwich City’s Timm Klose is close to securing a permanent move to Basel, according to the Daily Mail.

The Swiss international defender joined the Canaries from Wolfsburg in 2016, featuring more than 120 times in all competitions and was a key part of the side that won promotion back to the Premier League back in 2019.

However, Klose suffered a serious knee injury in an EFL Cup match against Crawley Town last August which forced him to miss almost the entire campaign.

The 32-year-old would make eight of his nine appearances post-lockdown and has only featured once this term – against Luton Town in the EFL Cup.

And now the Daily Mail believe that Klose is close to agreeing personal terms and completing a move away from Carrow Road for a nominal fee.

The Verdict

A return to Basel comes as no surprise for Klose. He grew up in Switzerland and spent time with their U23s during his early years.

He’s been an outstanding servant to Norwich over the previous five seasons, although it’s a great shame that his long-term knee injury reduced his chances of playing regular Premier League football.