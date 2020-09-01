Norwich City man makes bold claim ahead of Championship season

Norwich City’s Alex Tettey believes that the current squad is superior to the one that played in the Premier League last season.

The Canaries played some good football at times in the top-flight but they ultimately went down without much of a fight.

So, Daniel Farke and the recruitment team have been very active in the market with as they look to build a group capable of bouncing back immediately, with several new faces arriving in recent weeks.

And, it’s fair to say they’ve made an impression on Tettey, with the long-serving midfielder, who has won promotion from this level twice before, stating to the Pink Un that this squad is better than the one that went down.

“I think this squad is better than last season. I am not saying whether the team would be better than last season but the squad is. Teams in the Championship need options to play so many games. We probably have two teams who could compete in the Championship and do well.

“If you don’t refresh then it is the same squad who were in the Premier League. The danger is too many still feel they are Premier League players and they have their heads down.”

The verdict

In fairness, you can understand where Tettey is coming from as the Canaries have had a very busy summer and they have made the overall group better.

Of course, things could look a lot different in a week or two if a few sales are sanctioned and managing such a large squad could be a big problem for Farke when the season starts.

So, it won’t be fair to judge properly until the window shuts but Norwich fans should be optimistic about the business the club have done.

